Andrew Tate, Sneako & More Streamers Play Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" At Club

Although Kanye West recently sought to apologize for his antisemitism by meeting with a rabbi, it seems like his controversies find new proponents even amid a walk-back. For example, a Kick-livestreamed outing last night (Saturday, January 17) from Andrew and Tristan Tate, Sneako, Myron Gaines, Nick Fuentes, Clavicular, and Justin Waller proved that his track "Heil Hitler" will still have a sustained controversial legacy even amid that process.

As caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the group of streamers, commentators, influencers, and "manosphere"-adjacent content creators pulled up to a Miami nightclub while playing the Ye track. Streaming services immediately removed that song upon its release, and it's resulted in more consequences for Kanye West.

Not only that, but the AF Post shared a video on the social media platform of the nightclub in question playing the "H.H." song with them in attendance. This resulted in a lot of backlash online. Some folks are trolling those they deem to be sensitive online and celebrating this anti-censorship move. Others, though, expressed deep criticism of the bigotries the record alludes to and the irony of their demographic backgrounds, considering who they're singing about.

Who Banned Kanye West's "Heil Hitler"?

Some of these creators have aligned themselves explicitly with far-right political stances, whereas others make edgy content or associate themselves with this side of the Internet. Many Ye fans are probably wondering what he thinks of all this, especially with what's on the horizon.

Kanye West's new album BULLY is dropping very soon. Amid his apology for his antisemitism and other "redemption arc" moments, maybe this album will represent a full turn away from the things he previously espoused. Then again, the past is the past. Ye's track already led to a lot of controversy, and it's not that easy to just sweep under the rug.