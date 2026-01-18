Andrew Tate, Sneako & More Streamers Play Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" At Club

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Andrew Tate Sneako Streamers Kanye West Heil Hitler Club
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, Clavicular, Tristan Tate, and Justin Waller were also present to turn up to Kanye West's banned track.

Although Kanye West recently sought to apologize for his antisemitism by meeting with a rabbi, it seems like his controversies find new proponents even amid a walk-back. For example, a Kick-livestreamed outing last night (Saturday, January 17) from Andrew and Tristan Tate, Sneako, Myron Gaines, Nick Fuentes, Clavicular, and Justin Waller proved that his track "Heil Hitler" will still have a sustained controversial legacy even amid that process.

As caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the group of streamers, commentators, influencers, and "manosphere"-adjacent content creators pulled up to a Miami nightclub while playing the Ye track. Streaming services immediately removed that song upon its release, and it's resulted in more consequences for Kanye West.

Not only that, but the AF Post shared a video on the social media platform of the nightclub in question playing the "H.H." song with them in attendance. This resulted in a lot of backlash online. Some folks are trolling those they deem to be sensitive online and celebrating this anti-censorship move. Others, though, expressed deep criticism of the bigotries the record alludes to and the irony of their demographic backgrounds, considering who they're singing about.

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

Who Banned Kanye West's "Heil Hitler"?

Some of these creators have aligned themselves explicitly with far-right political stances, whereas others make edgy content or associate themselves with this side of the Internet. Many Ye fans are probably wondering what he thinks of all this, especially with what's on the horizon.

Kanye West's new album BULLY is dropping very soon. Amid his apology for his antisemitism and other "redemption arc" moments, maybe this album will represent a full turn away from the things he previously espoused. Then again, the past is the past. Ye's track already led to a lot of controversy, and it's not that easy to just sweep under the rug.

Services like YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify banned Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" track due to its antisemitic lyrics and references. But this night out from Clavicular, Andrew and Tristan Tate, Sneako, Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, and Justin Weller shows that it sadly still "lives on" on the Internet. If their goal was provocation, it seems like they achieved it, for better or worse.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Viral Bianca Censori's Sister Sparks Dating Rumors With Controversial Streamer Sneako
Kanye West Streaming Services Removing Heil Hitler Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Brazenly Reacts To Streaming Services Removing His "Heil Hitler" Song
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 1