Andrew Tate Denies Involvement In Kanye West's "HH" Nightclub Controversy

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Andrew Tate was among a group of controversial streamers who requested Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" at a club in Miami.

Andrew Tate says he had nothing to do with the group of streamers that requested Kanye West's controversial song, "Heil Hitler," at the club, Vendôme, in Miami over the weekend. Despite being present for the antics, Tate says he didn't find the moment amusing.

"I didn't play it, I didn’t ask them to play it. I didn't dance, I didn't sing. In fact, the only time you see me on there is me storming out of the bus saying this is ridiculous, I'm leaving," Tate says in a video circulating on social media. "But, I know why it was played. It was played because of this. It was played because it gets traction in a world where everybody is bored of everything all the time. That's why these young people are encouraged constantly to try to do the most shocking thing possible. You see this, not just with this song, you see this on all their streams. They're running people over and doing r*tarded sh*t constantly."

He continues: "I'm not here to make excuses for myself. I'm not here to say it wasn't me. I'm not here to blame someone else. But, it does feel ridiculous. It does feel a bit unfair that I'm standing in a nightclub and a song comes on that I did not request, I do not dance to, I do not repeat the lyrics to, I just stand there, and they want to attribute the song playing to me."

Read More: Andrew Tate, Sneako & More Streamers Play Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" At Club

Who Requested Kanye West's "HH"?

In addition to Tate, Clavicular, Sneako, Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, and more streamers were also present. Vendôme has since put out an apology for the situation. In doing so, they ensured that they were conducting an internal review of the situation. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub said on social media. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

On Tuesday, Kurrco reported that Kanye West is angry with Clavicular and Sneako for requesting the song. Over the last several months, he's been working on rehabilitating his public image.

Read More: Kanye West Is Reportedly Furious With Clavicular & Sneako For Requesting "HH" In The Club

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Andrew Tate Sneako Streamers Kanye West Heil Hitler Club Viral Andrew Tate, Sneako & More Streamers Play Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" At Club
Clavicular Injures Stalker Running Him Over Cybertruck Viral News Viral Clavicular Reacts To Flurry Of Miami Club Bans After Requesting Kanye West’s “HH”
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Is Reportedly Furious With Clavicular & Sneako For Requesting "HH" In The Club
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 0