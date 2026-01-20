Andrew Tate says he had nothing to do with the group of streamers that requested Kanye West's controversial song, "Heil Hitler," at the club, Vendôme, in Miami over the weekend. Despite being present for the antics, Tate says he didn't find the moment amusing.

"I didn't play it, I didn’t ask them to play it. I didn't dance, I didn't sing. In fact, the only time you see me on there is me storming out of the bus saying this is ridiculous, I'm leaving," Tate says in a video circulating on social media. "But, I know why it was played. It was played because of this. It was played because it gets traction in a world where everybody is bored of everything all the time. That's why these young people are encouraged constantly to try to do the most shocking thing possible. You see this, not just with this song, you see this on all their streams. They're running people over and doing r*tarded sh*t constantly."

He continues: "I'm not here to make excuses for myself. I'm not here to say it wasn't me. I'm not here to blame someone else. But, it does feel ridiculous. It does feel a bit unfair that I'm standing in a nightclub and a song comes on that I did not request, I do not dance to, I do not repeat the lyrics to, I just stand there, and they want to attribute the song playing to me."

Who Requested Kanye West's "HH"?

In addition to Tate, Clavicular, Sneako, Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, and more streamers were also present. Vendôme has since put out an apology for the situation. In doing so, they ensured that they were conducting an internal review of the situation. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub said on social media. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”