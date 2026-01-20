News
heil hitler
Music
Kanye West Is Reportedly Furious With Clavicular & Sneako For Requesting "HH" In The Club
Kanye West originally released the song as "Heil Hitler," in May 2025 while he was still praising the Nazis.
By
Cole Blake
January 20, 2026