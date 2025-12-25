News
Who Is Clavicular? The Looksmaxxing Streamer Who Ran Over A Stalker In His Cybertruck
Clavicular made headlines for a Christmas Eve Kick stream in Miami during which he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Cybertruck.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
December 25, 2025
2.7K Views
Viral
Streamer Clavicular Calls Adin Ross To Deal With Kick Ban After Running Stalker Over
Clavicular had a messy Christmas Eve, as he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Cybertruck while live on Kick and asked Adin Ross for help.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
December 25, 2025
2.1K Views
Viral
Controversial Streamer Clavicular Critically Injures Stalker After Running Him Over With A Cybertruck
Clavicular did not express much mercy for the stalker after the incident, whether online or in the heat of the moment.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
December 25, 2025
7.6K Views