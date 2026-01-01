Clavicular Celebrates After His Criminal Charges Were Reportedly Dropped Over Cybertruck Incident

Clavicular spent his holiday season catching a lot of heat for allegedly running a stream sniper over with his Cybertruck. For those unaware, the incident happened on his nighttime Kick stream in Miami on Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24), and it resulted in a temporary ban from the platform. However, during the "looksmaxxer's" recent stream on Kick after being reinstated, he celebrated the lack of criminal charges against him over this incident.

As caught by KaizerRev on Twitter, he reacted live on his stream to a TikTok from TMZ reporting police's alleged confirmation that they did not file anything against him. Clavicular played "All I Do Is Win," of course, and said, "Dubs in the chat, let's f***ing go."

However, it's still unclear if he never received criminal charges to begin with or if police rescinded any original charges against him. Various reports on the matter present conflicting ideas, and even a fake mugshot hit the timeline amid all the chaos. In any case, it seems like this will not be a legal headache for Clavicular to deal with, although there's still a lot of controversy.

Who Is Clavicular?

For those unaware, Clavicular is a popular "looksmaxxing" streamer known for his content rating facial features, body types, and giving men advice on how to improve their looks. This is far from his first controversy, whether it's wearing a hat with the n-word on it or allegedly giving his girlfriend cosmetic peptides to reduce fat.

With this background in mind, this incident in which Clavicular allegedly ran over a stream sniper landed him in a lot of hot water. Others defended him, pointing out how the alleged stalker had harassed him and other streamers before. There's still a lot of murky water. But it seems like the streamer is happy to bask in the drama and build off of it.