Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Fake Quote Claiming North West Would Choose Kanye Over Her

BY Tallie Spencer 632 Views
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Kardashian took to the Internet to quickly shut down rumors about her daughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight after a fake quote about her daughter, North West, went viral online. The SKIMS founder swiftly clapped back at false claims that her 12-year-old daughter said she would choose Kanye West over her mother “a thousand times,” calling out the post as completely fabricated.

The controversy began when a social media account with more than two million followers shared a bogus interview attributed to North. The post quickly spread across multiple platforms, prompting Kim to publicly respond and demand accountability. “This interview never happened, and the quotes are fake,” she wrote. “North loves us both, and it’s harmful and weird to pit a child against either parent for clicks.”

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors

Kim’s response highlights her frustration with the growing trend of misinformation targeting her family. The viral post has since been deleted, but not before stirring up widespread conversation about media ethics and celebrity children’s privacy online. "To lie on a kid is pretty low I would sue like crazy," one person commented under TheShadeRoom's post. "A sensible adult would know that North didn’t say that," another wrote.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Kardashian has had to address false narratives surrounding her family or her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. On a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, she opened up about the realities of co-parenting with the rapper. Moreover, she revealed that their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, haven’t heard from their father in months. In addition, she also explained why she felt a need to divorce Kanye. "I didn’t know what to expect when I wake up… That’s an unsettling feeling," she revealed.

By shutting down the fake narrative, Kim not only defended her daughter’s privacy but also reminded fans and media alike of a crucial boundary. Children should never be used as clickbait, no matter how famous their parents are.

