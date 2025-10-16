Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Needed To Divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the biggest power couples in pop culture just a decade ago. They were the talk of the town, and it seemed like they were unstoppable. With four children together, it felt like they were building a legacy that would never be shaken. However, it eventually came crumbling down in 2021.

At that point, Kanye had gone through numerous manic episodes, and his behavior was unsettling, to say the least. In 2022, his Nazi spell confirmed to us that he is in a very dark place. Something that Kim K would have witnessed on a daily basis.

This past week, the social media and television mogul was a guest on Call Her Daddy, where she spent much of the interview discussing her failed marriage to Ye. It was here where she revealed why a divorce was necessary. “I didn’t know what to expect when I wake up… That’s an unsettling feeling," she said.

Kim Kardashian "Call Her Daddy"

Kardashian goes into great detail about some of the things Ye would get up to during their marriage. For instance, there were times when Ye would talk badly about Kris and her sisters, directly in front of their kids. Moreover, there was one time where Kanye was in an episode, and sold off all the family cars to his friends.

It was episodes like this that made Kardashian realize that her marriage was no longer safe. Having said that, she did make sure to say nice things about Ye. She says good things about him to their kids, and they seem to be in an amicable space.

Kardashian also revealed in the interview that she has not actually heard from Ye in about two months. Sometimes, he goes no contact for a while. For now, even the fans don't know where Ye is. Although we imagine he is somewhere out there living with Bianca Censori.