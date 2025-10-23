News
social media rumors
Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Fake Quote Claiming North West Would Choose Kanye Over Her
Kim Kardashian took to the Internet to quickly shut down rumors about her daughter, North West.
By
Tallie Spencer
October 23, 2025
