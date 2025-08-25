A$AP Rocky may soon add Oscar contender to his résumé. Variety has included the rapper in its early predictions for the 2026 Academy Awards, spotlighting his performance in Spike Lee’s highly anticipated drama Highest 2 Lowest.

The Harlem-born star, who made his name as one of hip-hop’s most innovative voices, has now caught Hollywood’s attention. In the film, Rocky portrays Yung Felon, a brash and unpredictable rapper whose heated clashes with Denzel Washington’s character fuel the story’s most powerful scenes. Early audiences have described his performance as both magnetic and unsettling, praising the balance of humor, swagger, and emotional intensity he brings to the role.

Critics who saw Highest 2 Lowest have singled Rocky out as one of the year’s most surprising supporting actors. He's been celebrated for authenticity. Reviewers noting how he translates the energy of his music into a layered and gripping on-screen presence.

A$AP Rocky Best Supporting Actor Possibilities At 2026 Oscars

Variety’s nod goes beyond recognizing a single performance—it highlights the growing acceptance of artists who straddle different creative worlds. Often, rappers have ventured into acting. LL Cool J, Common, and Mos Def are among those to make the transition successfully.

Rocky’s early recognition suggests that Hollywood’s perspective is shifting. He's making space for musicians to be seen as fully realized actors.

This career pivot reflects Rocky’s own evolution. Known for blending sounds and styles in music, he’s now bringing that same boundary-pushing spirit to film. His leap from the recording booth to a Spike Lee set underscores his willingness to test new artistic ground.

Alongside his role, A$AP Rocky's latest tracks in support of the film, "Trunks" and "Both Eyes Closed" have gone viral acorss social media. They arrive with fans anticipating Rocky's highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb.