Air Jordan 4 GS "Light Lemon Twist" Keeps It Fresh

The Air Jordan 4 GS "Light Lemon Twist" brings a fresh jolt of color to a timeless silhouette. This grade school-exclusive pairs crisp white uppers with vibrant yellow accents, making it one of the bolder releases of the season.

The familiar design language of the Air Jordan 4 stays intact, but the new palette gives it a fun and futuristic edge. The Air Jordan 4 has long stood as a fan favorite. Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1989 still holds weight across generations, thanks to its visible Air unit, mesh paneling, and signature wing eyelets.

Jordan wore the model during a pivotal point in his early playoff runs, giving the shoe historical importance beyond its street appeal. Over time, the Air Jordan 4 has become a canvas for reinvention, appearing in high-profile collaborations and seasonal updates alike. Now, the "Light Lemon Twist" joins the legacy with a design aimed at younger sneakerheads.

While the shoe holds firm to its roots, the updated colors and slick material execution give it a distinct identity. The pairs in the images showcase the sharp contrast between white leather, dark grey midsoles, and electric yellow hits. With summer approaching, this pair has the right kind of energy to stand out.

Air Jordan 4 GS “Light Lemon Twist”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 GS "Light Lemon Twist" features white leather uppers with grid-textured overlays. Electric yellow accents pop on the support wings, Jumpman heel logo, and lower eyelets. Grey detailing hits the midsole, lace cage, and mesh panels.

A translucent heel tab adds dimension. The design finishes with a white sole and visible Air unit. Subtle contrast stitching reinforces key panels. The tongue shows off a matching yellow Jumpman on a white tag.

Designed exclusively for grade school sizing, this pair blends performance build with a bold, fashion-forward twist. Lightweight cushioning and padded collars ensure all-day comfort.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Light Lemon Twist” will be released on June 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

Image via Nike