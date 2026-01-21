Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "Black" Releasing Exclusively In San Francisco For Super Bowl LX

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "Black" is getting an exclusive Super Bowl LX release. Jordan Brand is bringing this special collaboration to San Francisco on February 5th. The limited drop celebrates the city hosting one of sports' biggest events.

This marks another chapter in the ongoing Levi's and Jordan partnership. The two iconic American brands share deep roots in quality and heritage. Their collaborations always generate significant buzz among sneaker collectors. This black-based colorway offers a sophisticated take on the classic silhouette.

Premium black leather forms the foundation of the upper construction. Denim accents appear on the heel and midsection panels. The signature elephant print gets a unique denim treatment throughout. White midsoles create contrast against the darker tones above.

Levi's branding appears subtly integrated into the design details. A special hangtag features co-branded Nike Air and Levi's graphics. Red Jumpman logos add pops of color on the tongue. The visible Air unit in the heel maintains the Jordan 3 DNA.

San Francisco residents will have first access to this exclusive release. The February 5 date aligns perfectly with Super Bowl festivities. Expect long lines and high demand at participating Bay Area retailers. This location-specific drop makes the sneakers even more desirable.

First Look: Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "White/Denim" Colorway Surfaces

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "White/Denim" brings a cleaner look compared to the black version with a white leather base and navy denim hitting the heel and side panels. The elephant print gets that signature denim texture in a deep blue shade that matches nicely with the overall color blocking.

You can see the red Jumpman on the tongue adding a small burst of color while the navy midsole wraps create nice contrast against the white upper. The whole shoe feels more versatile for daily wear with that classic white and blue combination.

It's a fresh take on the collaboration that should appeal to people who want something easier to style with different outfits while still getting those premium Levi's denim details.