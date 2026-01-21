Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" Gets the Premium Treatment

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" is making a strong statement in the sneaker world. These new detailed images showcase why this colorway continues to captivate collectors. The low-top silhouette brings a fresh take on the iconic "Bred" blocking.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” will be released on May 16th, 2026.

Black leather dominates the base and overlays throughout the upper. Contrasting Gym Red accents appear on the Swoosh and heel counter. The color combination pays homage to the legendary "Banned" narrative from 1985. White midsoles provide clean separation between the upper and outsole.

The craftsmanship is evident in these high-definition shots. Premium tumbled leather covers key areas of the shoe. Stitching details are precise and reinforce the quality construction. The tongue features classic Nike Air branding in black.

Close-up angles reveal the texture variations across different panels. The toe box maintains a sleeker profile than the high-top version. Perforations on the toe provide breathability without compromising the aesthetic. Black laces thread through matching eyelets for a cohesive look.

The outsole features the traditional red and white pattern. This creates visual continuity with the upper's color scheme. The black packaging with red Jumpman accents completes the presentation.

These images confirm the Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" looks good. Sneakerheads should keep this release on their radar.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" Retail Price

Overall it's a wearable take on iconic Jordan history with premium materials and that timeless Bred aesthetic everyone loves. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.