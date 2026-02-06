Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Unboxing Experience Unveiled

A new unboxing video just surfaced showcasing the complete Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" experience. The footage gives sneakerheads their most detailed look yet at this highly anticipated retro release.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 2nd, 2026.

The "Toro Bravo" nickname references the fierce bulls of Spanish bullfighting with its aggressive red colorway. This isn't the first time we've seen this Fire Red iteration of the Jordan 4.

Previous releases in 2013 sold out instantly and still command premium prices on the resale market today. The unboxing video shows the standard Jordan Brand presentation with black packaging and red accents throughout.

Inside, the Fire Red leather upper immediately catches your eye with that vibrant, bold tone. Black accents on the wings, heel tab, and midsole provide perfect contrast against all that red.

Grey detailing appears on the netting and tongue, adding subtle neutral tones to balance the palette. The white midsole keeps things clean while the translucent grey outsole completes the classic look perfectly.

May 2026 is shaping up to be a massive month for Jordan Brand releases across the board. The "Toro Bravo" will likely be one of the most sought-after drops of that entire month.

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" comes covered in that fire red nubuck upper that just screams bold and aggressive. The vibrant red completely dominates the toe box, side panels, and mudguard areas without any hesitation at all.

Black hits appear on the wings, heel counter, and that iconic webbing cage along the side of the shoe. Grey mesh netting peeks through on the tongue and side panels, adding some texture and depth to the design.

The white midsole provides clean contrast against all that red and black happening up top without being distracting. Grey detailing on the lace stays and eyelets ties in nicely with the netting throughout the upper areas.