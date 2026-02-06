Jalen Hurts Exclusive Air Jordan 11 "Jawn Air" Sample Surfaces Online

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just received one of the most exclusive Air Jordan 11s ever created. The "Jawn Air" PE was gifted to Hurts following the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX championship victory.

This isn't your typical player exclusive that eventually leads to a public release down the line. Jordan Brand created this as a private gift exclusively for the championship-winning quarterback and his inner circle.

The nickname "Jawn Air" is pure Philadelphia slang, paying homage to the city's unique vocabulary. In Philly, "jawn" can literally mean anything, making it the perfect name for this special shoe. Only a handful of pairs were produced, making these among the rarest Jordan 11s in existence.

The colorway features a muted sage green suede covering the entire upper from collar to toe. This green represents the Eagles' team colors in a subtle, premium execution that feels sophisticated.

A sail-colored midsole keeps the look clean while a translucent green-tinted outsole completes the palette perfectly. Inside the tongue, special cursive text reads "Hit 'Em Low" and "Hit 'Em High" on each shoe.

This references the iconic "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song that every Philly fan knows by heart. The lyric "Hit 'em low! Hit 'em high! And watch our Eagles fly!" gets immortalized in this PE.

Unlike most player exclusives that hint future retail releases, this feels intentionally closed off from the public. Jordan Brand designed this as a keepsake celebrating a specific championship moment in Hurts' career.

