Sneakers
Jalen Hurts Exclusive Air Jordan 11 "Jawn Air" Sample Surfaces Online
Jordan Brand created a limited "Jawn Air" Air Jordan 11 PE in sage green suede exclusively for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 06, 2026