Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" Dropping Later This Year

A new mockup of the Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" just surfaced online, reigniting excitement for this rumored release. The legendary "BIN 23" collection originally dropped in 2006 as one of Jordan Brand's most exclusive releases. Now, two decades later, Jordan Brand appears ready to bring back the premium aesthetic to the 4.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" is releasing on December 26th, 2026.

The mockup shows a rich chocolate brown leather covering the entire upper from toe to heel. That deep brown colorway creates a sophisticated look that stands apart from typical Jordan 4 releases.

A cream-colored midsole provides subtle contrast against all that brown leather covering the shoe's panels. The iconic red wax seal logo appears on the heel, confirming this as an official "BIN 23" release.

Jordan Brand already announced the Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" for February 2026 with premium packaging. The success of that release could determine whether this Jordan 4 version actually drops later. Bringing back the "BIN 23" branding makes sense as nostalgia for 2006-era Jordan releases grows stronger.

The brown colorway works perfectly on the Jordan 4's iconic silhouette and timeless design language. Chocolate brown Jordans have historically performed well with collectors who appreciate understated, versatile colorways for everyday wear.

The Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" mockup shows off a gorgeous chocolate brown leather upper that looks incredibly rich and premium. That deep brown covers everything from the toe box to the side panels to the iconic wings on the sides.

The cream-colored midsole adds just enough contrast without being too bright or taking away from that luxurious brown aesthetic. You can see the red wax seal logo sitting on the heel, which is the signature BIN 23 branding detail.

The brown outsole keeps everything tonal and sophisticated rather than adding unnecessary pops of color throughout the design. Even the netting and cage get the full brown treatment, maintaining that murdered-out luxury vibe from top to bottom.

Also the retail price is expected to be $355 for this premium pair.