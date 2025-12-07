Air Jordan 8 “BIN 23” Set For Premium 2026 Drop

Jordan Brand is bringing the "BIN 23" series back in a major way next summer, and the next model to join the lineup is the Air Jordan 8. This pair already has people talking.

The BIN 23 line has always been known for premium builds, limited numbers, and prices that hit the wallet hard. That will be the case again here. Expect this release to be one of the most expensive Air Jordan drops of 2026, and likely one of the hardest to secure.

The shoe takes on a deep green look that feels rich and elevated, matching the BIN 23 standard. The suede overlays, cross-straps, and sculpted heel all come together in a clean tonal layout. There is a gold accent on the midsole that adds just enough flash without going overboard.

Of course, the BIN 23 wax seal branding makes a return, linking this release to the exclusive legacy built by earlier models like the BIN 7 and BIN 13. As next summer approaches, expect demand to climb.

BIN releases come around rarely, and when they do, they tend to disappear instantly. This Air Jordan 8 is shaping up to be one of those moments. If you want a pair, prepare early.

The Air Jordan 8 “BIN 23” uses a dark green upper with suede panels. The cross-straps sit on top in the same green shade. The midsole has a gold piece that stands out against the dark color.

Also the shoe keeps the classic AJ8 shape with padded areas around the ankle and the tongue uses a bright red patch for contrast.

Further the outsole stays green with a familiar AJ8 pattern. The wax seal graphic is on the tongue and adds a finishing touch. The design feels premium and very intentional. It looks like a true BIN 23 release.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 8 “BIN 23” will be released in July of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $355 when they drop.