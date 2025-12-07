New SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Samples Reveal Bold Colorways

New images reveal two unreleased SoleFly Air Jordan 3 samples, offering bold follow-ups to the recent “Fruits Of Our Labor” release

SoleFly looks ready to follow up on its “Fruits Of Our Labor” Air Jordan 3 with something even louder. New samples have surfaced online, giving us a look at two unreleased Air Jordan 3 colorways that tie directly into the Miami retailer’s taste for bold storytelling.

These pairs aren’t confirmed for release, but they’ve already created some interest thanks to their bright palettes and clear connection to SoleFly’s recent projects. The first sample stands out immediately. It comes in a vivid orange upper with suede and leather mixing across the panels.

The cream midsole gives it a vintage tone, while the green accents on the heel tab and outsole add depth that feels rooted in the “Fruits Of Our Labor” theme. It is the kind of shoe that reads loud on-foot but still feels thoughtful and well balanced.

The second sample goes in a different direction. This pair features a clean white base with orange and green hits that echo the fruit-inspired aesthetic without leaning too heavy into it.

Both pairs show how far the Jordan 3 can stretch in the hands of a creative collaborator. Whether these remain samples or become future releases, SoleFly has clearly tapped into something fans want. The momentum from the last release doesn't seem to be slowing down.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Samples

The orange pair uses bright suede and leather panels that pop right away. The cream midsole softens the look and adds a vintage touch.

Also green accents appear on the back tab and outsole, giving the shoe a sharp contrast. The laces come in an off-white shade that matches the midsole.

Further the white sample offers a cleaner feel with orange and green details. The materials look smooth and simple. Both colorways have classic Jordan 3 lines and shape. Overall they sit well on foot and stand out without trying too hard.

