Air Jordan 3 OG “Bin 23” Is Going To Be Extremely Limited

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" is making a rare debut in the summer of 2026. First introduced in 2010, this colorway was part of the original Bin 23 series, a collection that leaned into the idea of sneakers as high art.

Each pair was individually numbered, built with premium materials, and inspired by the care and quality of winemaking. Now, Jordan Brand is reviving the Bin 23 label with this "Team Red" Air Jordan 3, draped in luxurious tones of burgundy, gold, and coconut milk.

The comeback also brings back the OG "Nike Air" branding on the heel, a touch that’s always appreciated by longtime fans. This isn't just another retro. It’s a symbol of storytelling, craftsmanship, and restraint.

With only 2,300 pairs being produced worldwide, the exclusivity echoes the intent of the original drop. Looking at the photos, the bold colors and elevated materials speak for themselves.

The silhouette remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s best designs, a mid-top that helped define the early 90s and reestablish Michael Jordan’s Nike legacy after a contract scare. This time around, it’s not about hype, it’s about legacy.

This Air Jordan 3 comes wrapped in a mix of team red and burgundy crush. Premium suede and leather cover the upper, while gold eyelets and heel branding add contrast.

The midsole pops in coconut nilk, and the classic elephant print gets a tonal makeover. Also, a darker red lines the collar, giving depth to the upper.

The “Nike Air” heel tab returns, finished in metallic gold. Further underfoot, a burgundy outsole seals the deal. Each pair is individually numbered, just like the original Bin 23 release.