Young Thug's SP5DER x Adidas Superstar "Red" New Images Surface

Young Thug's streetwear label SP5DER is dropping a new Adidas Superstar collaboration this spring. The "Red/Black" colorway features glossy red patent leather covering the entire upper. This marks another chapter in SP5DER's growing partnership with the Three Stripes brand.

The sneaker showcases black spider web motifs across the red patent leather base. Classic black Three Stripes run down the sides creating sharp contrast. That signature Adidas shell toe remains intact on this special edition release.

Pink rubber outsoles complete the eye-catching color scheme from top to bottom. The SP5DER branding appears throughout the shoe including special lace accessories. A metal spider charm dangles from the laces adding street style flair.

The collaboration gained early buzz after FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal wore them. The young soccer phenom gave the unreleased sneakers major visibility on social media. Seeing them on-foot before the official release created significant hype online.

SP5DER previously collaborated with Adidas on the Forum Low silhouette with success. Young Thug's brand continues expanding its footprint in the sneaker industry. The Superstar represents one of Adidas' most iconic and recognizable models ever.

Young Thug SP5DER x Adidas Superstar

What makes this collab interesting is how SP5DER keeps building momentum in footwear. Young Thug's brand aesthetic translates really well to sneakers with those bold spider web graphics. The glossy red patent leather gives them a luxury feel that elevates the classic Superstar.

Having Lamine Yamal spotted in them early was brilliant marketing whether intentional or not. That kind of celebrity co-sign from a rising soccer star reaches completely different audiences.

With a retail price of $160, they're priced right in that sweet spot where people can actually afford them. The metal spider charm is a nice touch that adds collectibility beyond just the shoe itself. These feel like a natural evolution of what SP5DER and Adidas started together.