Molly Santana Explains How Drake & Future Collaboration “Ran To Atlanta” Happened

Molly Santana is opening up about the surreal moment she found herself working alongside Drake and Future on “Ran To Atlanta.” During a recent interview with Complex’s Jordan Rose, the rising artist revealed that Drake personally reached out to bring her onto the record after hearing about her from Future. According to Molly, the entire experience felt almost too perfect to be real.

“Obviously Drake hit me up and said Future said your name, we gotta get you on this song,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘This has to be destiny.’”

The collaboration quickly became one of Molly Santana’s biggest career moments so far. Especially once filming began for the song’s high-budget music video. While reflecting on the shoot, she described the production as both exciting and overwhelming at the same time.

“It was fire,” she said. “I never shot a video that big of a production. It was a lot of fog. I woke up with a crazy migraine and I was the only one breathing it in. I was getting hotboxed by all the fog.”

Molly Santana Thinks It Was "Destiny"

Even with the chaos of the set, Molly Santana still described the overall experience as unforgettable. “It was the most chill but also unreal thing ever,” she added.

The story gives fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at how quickly opportunities can come together at the highest level of the music industry. Especially when artists like Drake and Future are involved. It also marks another major co-sign for Molly Santana, whose profile has continued rising over the past year thanks to her unique sound and growing online fanbase. She recently even performed at Rolling Loud Miami most recently, making this year a high point for her.