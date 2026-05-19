Molly Santana's Praise For Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Molly Santana Praise Nicki Minaj Drake ICEMAN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Molly Santana attends the Kim Shui fashion show during 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Molly Santana was on Drake's "ICEMAN" cut "Ran To Atlanta" with Future, a Young Money moment that makes sense given her Nicki Minaj fandom.

Molly Santana has been blowing up over the past decade or so, and deservedly so. She just got the biggest look of her career so far via her "Ran To Atlanta" feature from ICEMAN alongside Drake and Future. This led many to look back on Molly's rise, including an interview with Complex last year. She had manifested her Young Money ties, as she spoke glowingly of its First Lady, Nicki Minaj.

Jordan Rose asked the Fontana, California native last year about breaking into the underground rap space as a woman. The "Solo" artist acknowledged it's a hard journey, but an easier one thanks to the Queen of the Barbz and others trailblazing for her.

"It's like a f***ing battlefield," Molly Santana remarked. "If you're a girl and you're coming up in this, I feel you. That's the one thing we all got, is each other. For women, it's f***ing hard. The rewards outweigh all of it. All of the opportunities and stuff... I'm so, so, so grateful for everything. But for a lot of women, this s**t is tough. No matter where you're at... Lady Gaga be f***ing going through s**t. Nicki Minaj, all of them... We're women. And that's a gift... Who wouldn't want to watch a beautiful woman f***ing break it down? Like, really give it to you on a song. Listening to Nicki Minaj, that s**t is just different. You could listen to Kendrick [Lamar] or Drake say some s**t. But when Nicki come in and talk her s**t, it's different. Everything about her is f***ing special, bro. We love Nicki."

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Is Molly Santana Going Number One?

After years of grinding and making a name for herself, Molly Santana might secure a number one record. "Ran To Atlanta" is one of multiple cuts from Drake's new trilogy that are reportedly competing for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with "Make Them Cry" and "Janice STFU."

Of course, things don't have to stop at the debut. There could be multiple cuts that top the charts. Hopefully the new Hannah Montana can get the love, momentum, and success she deserves. In any case, "Ran To Atlanta" will likely be her first Hot 100 entry overall.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Future Molly Santana Number One ICEMAN Collab Music Drake, Future & Molly Santana Might Go Number One With "ICEMAN" Collab
nicki-minaj-megan-thee-stallion-beef-timeline Original Content Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef: A Timeline
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0