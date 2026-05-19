Molly Santana's Praise For Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Drake's "ICEMAN"

Molly Santana has been blowing up over the past decade or so, and deservedly so. She just got the biggest look of her career so far via her "Ran To Atlanta" feature from ICEMAN alongside Drake and Future. This led many to look back on Molly's rise, including an interview with Complex last year. She had manifested her Young Money ties, as she spoke glowingly of its First Lady, Nicki Minaj.

Jordan Rose asked the Fontana, California native last year about breaking into the underground rap space as a woman. The "Solo" artist acknowledged it's a hard journey, but an easier one thanks to the Queen of the Barbz and others trailblazing for her.

"It's like a f***ing battlefield," Molly Santana remarked. "If you're a girl and you're coming up in this, I feel you. That's the one thing we all got, is each other. For women, it's f***ing hard. The rewards outweigh all of it. All of the opportunities and stuff... I'm so, so, so grateful for everything. But for a lot of women, this s**t is tough. No matter where you're at... Lady Gaga be f***ing going through s**t. Nicki Minaj, all of them... We're women. And that's a gift... Who wouldn't want to watch a beautiful woman f***ing break it down? Like, really give it to you on a song. Listening to Nicki Minaj, that s**t is just different. You could listen to Kendrick [Lamar] or Drake say some s**t. But when Nicki come in and talk her s**t, it's different. Everything about her is f***ing special, bro. We love Nicki."

Is Molly Santana Going Number One?

After years of grinding and making a name for herself, Molly Santana might secure a number one record. "Ran To Atlanta" is one of multiple cuts from Drake's new trilogy that are reportedly competing for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with "Make Them Cry" and "Janice STFU."