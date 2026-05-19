Drake Producer Gordo Goes Into More Detail About Surprise Triple Album Drop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Producer Gordo Detail Surprise Triple Album Drop
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: DJ Gordo performs during Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Cavallo Ranch on April 17, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)
Gordo worked on Drake's "MAID OF HONOUR" and "HABIBTI" albums, which dropped as a surprise treat to complement "ICEMAN."

Drake caused a ruckus by dropping three new albums at once, whether it was due to questions around his label situation or the versatility of the new releases. There's one name you will find all over MAID OF HONOUR in particular, and that's producer Gordo. He recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the surprise drop, revealing he had no idea it would be three albums in total. The DJ thought it would only be two.

"I knew it was going to be two albums," he told the outlet via a call. "I didn’t know it was going to be three."

This suggests Drizzy kept even his closest collaborators pretty in the dark about his strategy, revealing only the parts folks absolutely needed to know. The beat-maker formerly known as Carnage listened to all three albums when they dropped. Perhaps he wasn't as shocked as others, but there was definitely a lot of surprise there.

These new remarks provide more insight into Drake's triple threat strategy, suggesting it became as fun for the close circle to discover as it was for fans.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Drake & Gordo Collabs

Gordo's MAID OF HONOUR credits include "Hoe Phase," "Road Trips," "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Amazing Shape" with Popcaan, "BBW," "True Bestie" with Iconic Savvy, "New Bestie," "Stuck," and "Goose And The Juice." He also worked on "WNBA" off of HABIBTI.

The DJ spoke with Rolling Stone about the 6ix God experimenting with clubbier sounds on MAID OF HONOUR, going over a year-plus-long process of constantly sending beats to him. Also, he praised the Toronto superstar for tinkering with the production he would receive from Gordo, resulting in a completely different experience from the original idea to the final tracklist version.

Also, Gordo spoke on being pleasantly surprised by the collaborators on these albums, such as Sexyy Red on "Cheetah Print." He's going to move onto his own solo music now and follow up his last album DIAMANTE. But the producer is very grateful for all his experience.

"It’s been more than positive, right? So that’s a win right there," he told Rolling Stone. "That’s literally a win. I’m so, so proud of him. He worked so hard and I’m happy that I’m just a very, very small piece into his legacy."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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