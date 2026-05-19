Drake Producer Gordo Goes Into More Detail About Surprise Triple Album Drop

Drake caused a ruckus by dropping three new albums at once, whether it was due to questions around his label situation or the versatility of the new releases. There's one name you will find all over MAID OF HONOUR in particular, and that's producer Gordo. He recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the surprise drop, revealing he had no idea it would be three albums in total. The DJ thought it would only be two.

"I knew it was going to be two albums," he told the outlet via a call. "I didn’t know it was going to be three."

This suggests Drizzy kept even his closest collaborators pretty in the dark about his strategy, revealing only the parts folks absolutely needed to know. The beat-maker formerly known as Carnage listened to all three albums when they dropped. Perhaps he wasn't as shocked as others, but there was definitely a lot of surprise there.

These new remarks provide more insight into Drake's triple threat strategy, suggesting it became as fun for the close circle to discover as it was for fans.

Drake & Gordo Collabs

Gordo's MAID OF HONOUR credits include "Hoe Phase," "Road Trips," "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Amazing Shape" with Popcaan, "BBW," "True Bestie" with Iconic Savvy, "New Bestie," "Stuck," and "Goose And The Juice." He also worked on "WNBA" off of HABIBTI.

The DJ spoke with Rolling Stone about the 6ix God experimenting with clubbier sounds on MAID OF HONOUR, going over a year-plus-long process of constantly sending beats to him. Also, he praised the Toronto superstar for tinkering with the production he would receive from Gordo, resulting in a completely different experience from the original idea to the final tracklist version.

Also, Gordo spoke on being pleasantly surprised by the collaborators on these albums, such as Sexyy Red on "Cheetah Print." He's going to move onto his own solo music now and follow up his last album DIAMANTE. But the producer is very grateful for all his experience.