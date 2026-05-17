Who Is Iconic Savvy? Drake's "True Bestie" Featured On "MAID OF HONOUR"

Iconic Savvy dropped a rambunctious ghetto house and juke-adjacent banger called "PSA" back in 2025 on her album 7con7c 7, and it caught the attention of none other than Drake. He featured her pre-chorus for the song on the chorus of his track "True Bestie," one of the best cuts on his new album MAID OF HONOUR.
The new song is a more high-gloss and more Jersey club-adjacent cut in comparison to "PSA," but it still goes hard. It also got a lot of people who hadn't heard of Savvy before interested in her material, which is always great to see.
For those unaware, Iconic Savvy is a Chicago rapper who blew up on social media platforms with "PSA," but has been rising rapidly since her first single "Hot Out" in 2023. A devout juke student and an energetic presence on the mic, she's looking forward to exploring many more new sounds in 2026 and continuing her trajectory as a bright creative in hip-hop.
The 22-year-old is one of various new collaborations for Drake on his three new albums, with other names including Brooklyn femcee Stunna Sandy and London multi-hyphenate Qendresa. Other names like Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red round out more headlining link-ups on MAID OF HONOUR, HABIBTI, and of course, ICEMAN.
Drake & Iconic Savvy's "True Bestie"
Across all three albums, despite the appearance coming from a previously released song, Iconic Savvy still stands out as one of the best guest features in this trilogy. Hopefully she has a more one-on-one collaboration with the 6ix God in the future. Savvy could really blow up in a solo capacity off of this high-profile momentum, and we're confident it will lead to even better music in the future.
"True Bestie" joins other big moments on MAID OF HONOUR, such as "Cheetah Print" with the aforementioned Sexyy Red. The "Cha Cha Slide" revival turned some fans off immediately, whereas others love the playfulness. "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy is another highlight, whereas Popcaan brought the vibes on "Amazing Shape." As the critical reception to these tracklists evolves, fans are thanking The Boy's guests for their talents.