Who Is Iconic Savvy? Drake's "True Bestie" Featured On "MAID OF HONOUR"

Iconic Savvy dropped a rambunctious ghetto house and juke-adjacent banger called "PSA" back in 2025 on her album 7con7c 7, and it caught the attention of none other than Drake. He featured her pre-chorus for the song on the chorus of his track "True Bestie," one of the best cuts on his new album MAID OF HONOUR.

The new song is a more high-gloss and more Jersey club-adjacent cut in comparison to "PSA," but it still goes hard. It also got a lot of people who hadn't heard of Savvy before interested in her material, which is always great to see.

For those unaware, Iconic Savvy is a Chicago rapper who blew up on social media platforms with "PSA," but has been rising rapidly since her first single "Hot Out" in 2023. A devout juke student and an energetic presence on the mic, she's looking forward to exploring many more new sounds in 2026 and continuing her trajectory as a bright creative in hip-hop.

The 22-year-old is one of various new collaborations for Drake on his three new albums, with other names including Brooklyn femcee Stunna Sandy and London multi-hyphenate Qendresa. Other names like Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red round out more headlining link-ups on MAID OF HONOUR, HABIBTI, and of course, ICEMAN.

Drake & Iconic Savvy's "True Bestie"

Across all three albums, despite the appearance coming from a previously released song, Iconic Savvy still stands out as one of the best guest features in this trilogy. Hopefully she has a more one-on-one collaboration with the 6ix God in the future. Savvy could really blow up in a solo capacity off of this high-profile momentum, and we're confident it will lead to even better music in the future.