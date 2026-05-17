Who Is Iconic Savvy? Drake's "True Bestie" Featured On "MAID OF HONOUR"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Who Is Iconic Savvy Drake True Bestie MAID OF HONOUR
Image via Iconic Savvy YouTube
Iconic Savvy stands out on Drake's "MAID OF HONOUR" alongside Stunna Sandy, Sexyy Red, Popcaan, and Central Cee.

Iconic Savvy dropped a rambunctious ghetto house and juke-adjacent banger called "PSA" back in 2025 on her album 7con7c 7, and it caught the attention of none other than Drake. He featured her pre-chorus for the song on the chorus of his track "True Bestie," one of the best cuts on his new album MAID OF HONOUR.

The new song is a more high-gloss and more Jersey club-adjacent cut in comparison to "PSA," but it still goes hard. It also got a lot of people who hadn't heard of Savvy before interested in her material, which is always great to see.

For those unaware, Iconic Savvy is a Chicago rapper who blew up on social media platforms with "PSA," but has been rising rapidly since her first single "Hot Out" in 2023. A devout juke student and an energetic presence on the mic, she's looking forward to exploring many more new sounds in 2026 and continuing her trajectory as a bright creative in hip-hop.

The 22-year-old is one of various new collaborations for Drake on his three new albums, with other names including Brooklyn femcee Stunna Sandy and London multi-hyphenate Qendresa. Other names like Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red round out more headlining link-ups on MAID OF HONOUR, HABIBTI, and of course, ICEMAN.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Iconic Savvy's "True Bestie"

Across all three albums, despite the appearance coming from a previously released song, Iconic Savvy still stands out as one of the best guest features in this trilogy. Hopefully she has a more one-on-one collaboration with the 6ix God in the future. Savvy could really blow up in a solo capacity off of this high-profile momentum, and we're confident it will lead to even better music in the future.

"True Bestie" joins other big moments on MAID OF HONOUR, such as "Cheetah Print" with the aforementioned Sexyy Red. The "Cha Cha Slide" revival turned some fans off immediately, whereas others love the playfulness. "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy is another highlight, whereas Popcaan brought the vibes on "Amazing Shape." As the critical reception to these tracklists evolves, fans are thanking The Boy's guests for their talents.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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