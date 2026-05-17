Who Is Stunna Sandy? Drake's "Outside Tweaking" Guest On "MAID OF HONOUR"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Who Is Stunna Sandy Drake Outside Tweaking Guest MAID OF HONOUR
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Stunna Sandy attends UGG X ASAP Ferg UGG Feel House Workshop on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Stunna Sandy joined Iconic Savvy, Sexyy Red, Popcaan, and Central Cee on Drake's new album "MAID OF HONOUR."

Drake did not feature as many guests as he tends to on his three new albums, but there were still some big collaborations to speak on. He and Future buried the hatchet on ICEMAN, Loe Shimmy appeared on HABIBTI, and Stunna Sandy was one of many solid guests on MAID OF HONOUR.

She specifically appeared on the track "Outside Tweaking," a bouncy fusion of a Chicago juke-adjacent pace and some Jersey club-adjacent elements that bring the track closer to East Coast club music like sexy drill. This track, one of the best from the club-heavy tracklist, had many fans who weren't familiar with Sandy wanting to dive in.

For those unaware, Stunna Sandy is an Egyptian-American artist from Brooklyn who struck gold with her debut single "Make It Look Sexy." Various viral and beloved tracks later, she's continuing to build a name for herself with recent drops like "BBC," "Handle It," and "Freakquent." The 22-year-old also briefly appeared on the ICEMAN episode four livestream, and reports suggest she's the woman on HABIBTI's cover art.

Many fans have compared Sandy to Ice Spice given their similar styles, but neither of them really care about it and have mostly avoided any tension from those comparisons. Still, many fans continue to instigate. In any case, Stunna's great performance on "Outside Tweaking" is going to attract many more names to this bright career.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Stunna Sandy's "Outside Tweaking"

"Outside Tweaking" represents MAID OF HONOUR's strong focus on genre regionality, catchiness, and ventures into newer territory for The Boy. In addition to this bouncy mix of genres, there are shades of '80s pop, baile funk, dancehall, and a lot more to explore. By featuring lesser-known artists on this massive platform, the Toronto superstar is hopefully opening audiences up to sounds previously passed over by the mainstream.

Drake's collaborators are also celebrating this moment, as his friend Sexyy Red bought a billboard in Toronto to promote her "baby daddy's" new material. She also appeared on MAID OF HONOUR on the track "Cheetah Print," as well as HABIBTI's "Hurrr Nor Thurr."

So Stunna Sandy is likely celebrating these days as well. We'll see if she and Drizzy link up for more collaborations in the future and where her career goes next.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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