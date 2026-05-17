Who Is Stunna Sandy? Drake's "Outside Tweaking" Guest On "MAID OF HONOUR"

Drake did not feature as many guests as he tends to on his three new albums, but there were still some big collaborations to speak on. He and Future buried the hatchet on ICEMAN, Loe Shimmy appeared on HABIBTI, and Stunna Sandy was one of many solid guests on MAID OF HONOUR.

She specifically appeared on the track "Outside Tweaking," a bouncy fusion of a Chicago juke-adjacent pace and some Jersey club-adjacent elements that bring the track closer to East Coast club music like sexy drill. This track, one of the best from the club-heavy tracklist, had many fans who weren't familiar with Sandy wanting to dive in.

For those unaware, Stunna Sandy is an Egyptian-American artist from Brooklyn who struck gold with her debut single "Make It Look Sexy." Various viral and beloved tracks later, she's continuing to build a name for herself with recent drops like "BBC," "Handle It," and "Freakquent." The 22-year-old also briefly appeared on the ICEMAN episode four livestream, and reports suggest she's the woman on HABIBTI's cover art.

Many fans have compared Sandy to Ice Spice given their similar styles, but neither of them really care about it and have mostly avoided any tension from those comparisons. Still, many fans continue to instigate. In any case, Stunna's great performance on "Outside Tweaking" is going to attract many more names to this bright career.

Drake & Stunna Sandy's "Outside Tweaking"

"Outside Tweaking" represents MAID OF HONOUR's strong focus on genre regionality, catchiness, and ventures into newer territory for The Boy. In addition to this bouncy mix of genres, there are shades of '80s pop, baile funk, dancehall, and a lot more to explore. By featuring lesser-known artists on this massive platform, the Toronto superstar is hopefully opening audiences up to sounds previously passed over by the mainstream.

Drake's collaborators are also celebrating this moment, as his friend Sexyy Red bought a billboard in Toronto to promote her "baby daddy's" new material. She also appeared on MAID OF HONOUR on the track "Cheetah Print," as well as HABIBTI's "Hurrr Nor Thurr."