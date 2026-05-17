Outside Tweaking - Song by Drake featuring Stunna Sandy

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake took a club approach with the album "MAID OF HONOUR," and the song "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy is the perfect example.

"Outside Tweaking" is one of the better tracks on Drake's new album MAID OF HONOUR. If you have paid attention to these releases, you would know that MAID OF HONOUR is the club album. It is a project that may come across as a bit polarizing at first. If you hated Honestly, Nevermind, you might hate this too. However, you at least have to give "Outside Tweaking" a chance. If not for Drake, do it for the Stunna Sandy feature. Ultimately, you might just come away from this track enjoying a new artist.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: MAID OF HONOUR

Quotable Lyrics from Outside Tweaking

All of these OnlyFans models on the 'Gram
If I slide in the DM
And I try and just talk to you
Then I would just be a fan
Just performed for twenty-thousand fans
Now she want twenty-thousand bands

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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