Outside Tweaking - Song by Drake featuring Stunna Sandy

"Outside Tweaking" is one of the better tracks on Drake's new album MAID OF HONOUR. If you have paid attention to these releases, you would know that MAID OF HONOUR is the club album. It is a project that may come across as a bit polarizing at first. If you hated Honestly, Nevermind, you might hate this too. However, you at least have to give "Outside Tweaking" a chance. If not for Drake, do it for the Stunna Sandy feature. Ultimately, you might just come away from this track enjoying a new artist.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: MAID OF HONOUR
Quotable Lyrics from Outside Tweaking
All of these OnlyFans models on the 'Gram
If I slide in the DM
And I try and just talk to you
Then I would just be a fan
Just performed for twenty-thousand fans
Now she want twenty-thousand bands