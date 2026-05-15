Drake's Three New Albums Lead To Uproarious Fan Reactions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Three New Albums Fan Reactions
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Whether positively or negatively, "ICEMAN," "MAID OF HONOUR," and "HABIBTI" made fans look at Drake's whole artistry and predict his future.

After two years of intense conflict and a whole lot of anticipation, Drake finally dropped his new album ICEMAN... And there was a lot more where it came from. He also release two additional projects called HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR to pair the long-awaited LP, which takes more of a hip-hop-centric focus. The former uses R&B as its main inspiration, whereas the latter packed itself with club records.

Unsurprisingly, this massive triple threat release and the material within led to a lot of impassioned, shocked, and divisive social media reactions. For an artist as big as the 6ix God, hate will always come with love, especially after the past two years of Kendrick Lamar-adjacent takedowns. So the debates and arguments on the Internet aren't a shocker. But it was interesting to see three different records represent three distinct appeals of his.

Starting with ICEMAN, this is where fans got most of the responses to the battle and its ensuing drama. Drizzy barred up heavily on here, delivered the most consistent song structures of his triple bunch, and got a lot off his chest. Many fans were impressed by the technical prowess and hunger, but others had more criticisms for stale beef narratives, corny lyrics, and an unsurprisingly petty perspective.

MAID OF HONOUR is where fans found the most sonic experimentation, with club records pulling from everything from '80s nostalgia to baile funk, bass music, and beyond. But it's also where The Boy took the most risks when it comes to playful songwriting and performances, which was dead on arrival for many listeners.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

Finally, HABIBTI pleased fans who already got a big R&B filling with the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. This led to some pushback for retreading recent territory and taking an overly spacious direction. But then again, this is also exactly what many hardcore OVO fans prefer from him, so it got its love as well.

As for why Drake dropped three albums, many fans assume this was to get out of his record deal with UMG. Now, he might go independent amid his legal battle with the major label over the "Not Like Us" diss track.

Fan Reactions

For all these reasons and more, this triple drop will continue to elicit strong reactions and debates online for the foreseeable future. There's so much to dig into, and it all feels like a microcosm of this gargantuan and continually versatile career.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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