Drake's Three New Albums Lead To Uproarious Fan Reactions

After two years of intense conflict and a whole lot of anticipation, Drake finally dropped his new album ICEMAN... And there was a lot more where it came from. He also release two additional projects called HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR to pair the long-awaited LP, which takes more of a hip-hop-centric focus. The former uses R&B as its main inspiration, whereas the latter packed itself with club records.

Unsurprisingly, this massive triple threat release and the material within led to a lot of impassioned, shocked, and divisive social media reactions. For an artist as big as the 6ix God, hate will always come with love, especially after the past two years of Kendrick Lamar-adjacent takedowns. So the debates and arguments on the Internet aren't a shocker. But it was interesting to see three different records represent three distinct appeals of his.

Starting with ICEMAN, this is where fans got most of the responses to the battle and its ensuing drama. Drizzy barred up heavily on here, delivered the most consistent song structures of his triple bunch, and got a lot off his chest. Many fans were impressed by the technical prowess and hunger, but others had more criticisms for stale beef narratives, corny lyrics, and an unsurprisingly petty perspective.

MAID OF HONOUR is where fans found the most sonic experimentation, with club records pulling from everything from '80s nostalgia to baile funk, bass music, and beyond. But it's also where The Boy took the most risks when it comes to playful songwriting and performances, which was dead on arrival for many listeners.

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

Finally, HABIBTI pleased fans who already got a big R&B filling with the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. This led to some pushback for retreading recent territory and taking an overly spacious direction. But then again, this is also exactly what many hardcore OVO fans prefer from him, so it got its love as well.

As for why Drake dropped three albums, many fans assume this was to get out of his record deal with UMG. Now, he might go independent amid his legal battle with the major label over the "Not Like Us" diss track.

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