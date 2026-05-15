Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake just dropped off "ICEMAN," and as expected, the artist is taking swipes at Kendrick Lamar and the entire West Coast.

Going into tonight's ICEMAN release, fans knew that there would be some shots taken at Kendrick Lamar. What fans weren't expecting was three whole albums. The first album is HABIBTI, which is an R&B effort. From there, Drake gives us some international club songs on MAID OF HONOUR. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which is where you will find all of the shots taken at Kendrick Lamar.

If you have listened to the album, then you know that there are a lot of K-Dot subs. It almost feels as though every single ICEMAN song has at least one. Drake's clearly still hurt about how the beef played out, and he is letting the fans know it.

For instance, on the song "Dust," Drake raps, "What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don't remember it going like that, I don't remember one word of your raps.

Furthermore, he claims Kendrick's fanbase is just a bunch of white kids with guilt in their hearts. "White kids listen to you cuz' they feel some guilt, and thats how your soul get fulfilled, handing out turkeys on camera inside of your hood then you go back to the hills," Drake rhymes.

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Drake Continues To Have Smoke For Kendrick

Later in the album, Drake addresses the failures of the Big Three, rapping "F*ck a big three anyway there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with."

There were other instances where Drake made reference to the botting allegations against Kendrick Lamar. The artist even dismantled what appeared to be a bot farm in his ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast.

Mustard And The West Coast Get Bars

Eventually, Drake started dissing the West Coast more broadly. For instance, on the song "2 Hard 4 The Radio," Drake makes it a point to use a West Coast beast and tell Kendrick that people in Oakland love him.

He then takes aim at Mustard. "Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps, You ain't had one since me and YG rapped," Drake said. "Facts, nine-hundred million for the tracks, Rack City, b*tch, we remember that, yeah, you should try and get back to that."

So there you have it, Drake is still upset at Kendrick Lamar. Whether or not his bars will sway public opinion, is something that remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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