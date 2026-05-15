Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"

Going into tonight's ICEMAN release, fans knew that there would be some shots taken at Kendrick Lamar. What fans weren't expecting was three whole albums. The first album is HABIBTI, which is an R&B effort. From there, Drake gives us some international club songs on MAID OF HONOUR. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which is where you will find all of the shots taken at Kendrick Lamar.

If you have listened to the album, then you know that there are a lot of K-Dot subs. It almost feels as though every single ICEMAN song has at least one. Drake's clearly still hurt about how the beef played out, and he is letting the fans know it.

For instance, on the song "Dust," Drake raps, "What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don't remember it going like that, I don't remember one word of your raps.

Furthermore, he claims Kendrick's fanbase is just a bunch of white kids with guilt in their hearts. "White kids listen to you cuz' they feel some guilt, and thats how your soul get fulfilled, handing out turkeys on camera inside of your hood then you go back to the hills," Drake rhymes.

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Drake Continues To Have Smoke For Kendrick

Later in the album, Drake addresses the failures of the Big Three, rapping "F*ck a big three anyway there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with."

There were other instances where Drake made reference to the botting allegations against Kendrick Lamar. The artist even dismantled what appeared to be a bot farm in his ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast.

Mustard And The West Coast Get Bars

Eventually, Drake started dissing the West Coast more broadly. For instance, on the song "2 Hard 4 The Radio," Drake makes it a point to use a West Coast beast and tell Kendrick that people in Oakland love him.

He then takes aim at Mustard. "Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps, You ain't had one since me and YG rapped," Drake said. "Facts, nine-hundred million for the tracks, Rack City, b*tch, we remember that, yeah, you should try and get back to that."