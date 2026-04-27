Charlamagne Tha God Has A Warning For Drake Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" on Friday, May 15th, and pundits like Charlamagne Tha God are already weighing in.

Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN on May 15th, and it is easily going to be the biggest release of the entire year. Overall, this will be Drizzy's first solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. In 2024, we got the Kendrick Lamar beef, which kept the artist out of commission for a bit. In 2025, he returned with a PartyNextDoor collab album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U.

With ICEMAN on the horizon, there is a lot of pressure on Drake to perform. To deliver an album that is going to get hip-hop back on the Billboard charts. It is not going to be easy, but if he gets deep into his hitmaking back, this could be the comeback fans have been hoping for.

All eyes are on Drake right now, and the pundits are coming out with their hot takes on the upcoming album. This could come as a surprise to no one. After all, the Canadian megastar is someone who elicits discourse.

Over the weekend, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schultz sat down for a new episode of Brilliant Idiots. It was here that Charlamagne warned Drake to stay away from the topic of Kendrick Lamar. In his view, no one wants to see that.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Charlamagne Tha God Gives His Take

"Ain't no circling the block. Just go ahead and make your records for the club. Make your records for the ladies. Like, keep it moving. Nobody want to see you circle the block. You lost," Charlamagne explained. "He's still Drake. But you lost a rap battle. That's it. Keep it moving. The only person that made this situation worse after the fact was you."

Fans should probably expect a few subliminal shots throughout the record. After all, Drake has been the king of subs over the years. This is going to make ICEMAN exciting but also intriguing. There are so many directions Drake could go, and no one knows what he will do.

It is very unlikely that he takes Charlamagne's advice. It would be uncharacteristic for him to do so.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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