Charlamagne Tha God Has A Warning For Drake Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN on May 15th, and it is easily going to be the biggest release of the entire year. Overall, this will be Drizzy's first solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. In 2024, we got the Kendrick Lamar beef, which kept the artist out of commission for a bit. In 2025, he returned with a PartyNextDoor collab album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U.

With ICEMAN on the horizon, there is a lot of pressure on Drake to perform. To deliver an album that is going to get hip-hop back on the Billboard charts. It is not going to be easy, but if he gets deep into his hitmaking back, this could be the comeback fans have been hoping for.

All eyes are on Drake right now, and the pundits are coming out with their hot takes on the upcoming album. This could come as a surprise to no one. After all, the Canadian megastar is someone who elicits discourse.

Over the weekend, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schultz sat down for a new episode of Brilliant Idiots. It was here that Charlamagne warned Drake to stay away from the topic of Kendrick Lamar. In his view, no one wants to see that.

Charlamagne Tha God Gives His Take

"Ain't no circling the block. Just go ahead and make your records for the club. Make your records for the ladies. Like, keep it moving. Nobody want to see you circle the block. You lost," Charlamagne explained. "He's still Drake. But you lost a rap battle. That's it. Keep it moving. The only person that made this situation worse after the fact was you."

Fans should probably expect a few subliminal shots throughout the record. After all, Drake has been the king of subs over the years. This is going to make ICEMAN exciting but also intriguing. There are so many directions Drake could go, and no one knows what he will do.