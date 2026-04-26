Charlamagne Tha God Praises Drake's "ICEMAN" For Reviving Album Rollouts

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Drake ICEMAN Reviving Album Rollouts
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Charlamagne Tha God has been very critical of Drake in recent years, so his "ICEMAN" praise might shock and annoy some hardcore fans.

Everyone in hip-hop is waiting for ICEMAN, even though many Drake fans feel like some media figures may be backpedaling their previous criticisms. At the end of the day, criticizing his Kendrick Lamar battle and commending his recent rollout aren't mutually exclusive ideas. Charlamagne Tha God recently embodied this by giving props to Drizzy on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz.

As caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter, he expressed his belief in no big artists believing in rollouts anymore or trying to forge a compelling one. While there are plenty of contemporary examples that disprove this, there are few artists who are able to create a moment like this quite like the 6ix God can.

"Listen, I love it," Charlamagne remarked about Drake's ICEMAN rollout. "The reason I love it is because nobody does rollouts anymore. Everybody thinks they're f***ing Beyoncé from ten years ago and they can just drop, drop, drop. Nah, do a motherf***ing rollout. The funny thing is, I see people on social media saying, 'Man, f**k all these gimmicks and these antics. Just drop the motherf***ing music.' No! There used to be a time when people used to build things up. They would do proper rollouts. The reality is, Drake can't afford – he's not gon' flop. But he can't afford anything less than crazy, crazy numbers because of the social media narratives that's gon' happen if he don't."

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Charlamagne Tha God's Drake Takes

Ironically enough, Charlamagne Tha God has been very critical of Drake in recent years. A lot of this relates to suing over the K.Dot battle, feeling underwhelmed by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and more. While the Toronto superstar has other media figures higher on his opp list, it's not like Tha God doesn't get hypocrite and hater claims from the OVO fanbase as well.

Elsewhere, Charlamagne Tha God claimed to know who is on Drake's ICEMAN. He heard that Future will be on the album, but no one has confirmed this at press time. The alleged revelation caught a lot of attention because of Pluto's presumed beef with The Boy. After all, "Like That" landed on Fewtch's album.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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