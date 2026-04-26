Charlamagne Tha God Praises Drake's "ICEMAN" For Reviving Album Rollouts

Everyone in hip-hop is waiting for ICEMAN, even though many Drake fans feel like some media figures may be backpedaling their previous criticisms. At the end of the day, criticizing his Kendrick Lamar battle and commending his recent rollout aren't mutually exclusive ideas. Charlamagne Tha God recently embodied this by giving props to Drizzy on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz.

As caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter, he expressed his belief in no big artists believing in rollouts anymore or trying to forge a compelling one. While there are plenty of contemporary examples that disprove this, there are few artists who are able to create a moment like this quite like the 6ix God can.

"Listen, I love it," Charlamagne remarked about Drake's ICEMAN rollout. "The reason I love it is because nobody does rollouts anymore. Everybody thinks they're f***ing Beyoncé from ten years ago and they can just drop, drop, drop. Nah, do a motherf***ing rollout. The funny thing is, I see people on social media saying, 'Man, f**k all these gimmicks and these antics. Just drop the motherf***ing music.' No! There used to be a time when people used to build things up. They would do proper rollouts. The reality is, Drake can't afford – he's not gon' flop. But he can't afford anything less than crazy, crazy numbers because of the social media narratives that's gon' happen if he don't."

Charlamagne Tha God's Drake Takes

Ironically enough, Charlamagne Tha God has been very critical of Drake in recent years. A lot of this relates to suing over the K.Dot battle, feeling underwhelmed by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and more. While the Toronto superstar has other media figures higher on his opp list, it's not like Tha God doesn't get hypocrite and hater claims from the OVO fanbase as well.