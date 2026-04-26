Drake Drops Full "ICEMAN" Zine With Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, And More Teases

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Zine Dr Dre DJ Khaled Teases
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
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Drake released a full batch of "ICEMAN" promotional pictures, including possible references to 2024's rap battle.

Drake is rolling out his new album ICEMAN in quite the creative way, building a website with games, live feeds, a text generator, and more for fans to dive into. The website also features a full digital version of the magazine fans found in his ice sculpture for the LP, and there are some very curious inclusions featuring Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, and other notable names.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, here are some of the highlights. One picture causing a lot of commotion features Dre at the Grammys last year high-fiving none other than Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group (UMG), after some "Not Like Us" wins. Over Grainge's head, there's an image of the following message from the Seattle First Baptist church: "Remember you are dust."

Considering Drake's UMG lawsuit, many fans see this as a reference to his Kendrick Lamar battle. Another possible allusion to it is a photo showing lots of images of Tupac and Biggie, given "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Elsewhere, another interesting inclusion is a picture of DJ Khaled with Drizzy. In it, Khaled holds up a sign that says "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album, coming 2024." For those unaware, he had teased features from the 6ix God last year, but had to take the post down after the Toronto superstar denied his involvement.

Notably, there's also a red button in one image. OVO die-hards think he could have a bomb to drop on this new album, but we'll have to wait and see if this is true.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

ICEMAN Website's Zine

Other pictures on the website are more related to visual inspiration, research, experimentation, and something of a vision board for Drake's upcoming ICEMAN, set for May 15. We can't wait to hear how these visual teases and representations will manifest musically on the long-awaited LP.

But these images also raise questions about the upcoming release's thematic depth. Are these just sly attacks at past events or will there be new allegations, disses, and revelations? No one knows, but with so much anticipation building up between both fans and haters, we'll soon see.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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