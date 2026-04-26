Drake Drops Full "ICEMAN" Zine With Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, And More Teases

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, here are some of the highlights. One picture causing a lot of commotion features Dre at the Grammys last year high-fiving none other than Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group (UMG), after some "Not Like Us" wins. Over Grainge's head, there's an image of the following message from the Seattle First Baptist church: "Remember you are dust."

Considering Drake's UMG lawsuit, many fans see this as a reference to his Kendrick Lamar battle. Another possible allusion to it is a photo showing lots of images of Tupac and Biggie, given "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Elsewhere, another interesting inclusion is a picture of DJ Khaled with Drizzy. In it, Khaled holds up a sign that says "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album, coming 2024." For those unaware, he had teased features from the 6ix God last year, but had to take the post down after the Toronto superstar denied his involvement.

Notably, there's also a red button in one image. OVO die-hards think he could have a bomb to drop on this new album, but we'll have to wait and see if this is true.

ICEMAN Website's Zine

Other pictures on the website are more related to visual inspiration, research, experimentation, and something of a vision board for Drake's upcoming ICEMAN, set for May 15. We can't wait to hear how these visual teases and representations will manifest musically on the long-awaited LP.