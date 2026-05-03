Drake Rides Ice Truck During New "ICEMAN" Music Video Shoot In Toronto

Drake has done a lot of creative things for his new album ICEMAN's rollout, but there's nothing like a good old-fashioned music video shoot to get fans' attention. Fans in Toronto spotted him last night (Saturday, May 2) riding around the city and rapping on a truck full of ice blocks for an upcoming music video.

Many police cars trailed the vehicle while the crew filmed the visuals and fans and passerby recorded the whole thing. DJ Akademiks TV caught a few angles via Instagram. In one of the videos, you can see the 6ix God silently showing love to fans cheering him on from the street. Folks were very excited to see him in this mode, and we wonder just when we will get to see the final product.

Another question is whether or not this is for the same project as Drake's other potential music videos for ICEMAN. Most recently, he took credit for a massive controlled explosion in Toronto, which made many fans think it might have been for upcoming visuals. We'll just have to wait and see.

When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Drake's new album ICEMAN comes out on May 15, and will most likely be the biggest rap release of the year when it drops. We will see just how big that is very soon, as many folks continue to debate and speculate about potential first week sales numbers, artistic directions and decisions, and many other angles.

Also, it will arrive amid a reminiscent time that hardcore fans still haven't let go of: the Drake battle. Exactly two years ago today (Sunday, May 3), he dropped "Family Matters" against Kendrick Lamar, "meet the grahams" arrived mere minutes later, and "Not Like Us" and "The Heart Part 6" finally ended the back-and-forth.

Amid that two-year anniversary, many fans wonder if Drizzy will go fully in on that angle, or if he will address more general or unrelated topics instead. It seems unlikely that he will just forego the whole thing, especially given recent singles. We'll see if the upcoming ICEMAN music videos contribute to that idea like the livestreams have.