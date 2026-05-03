Drake Rides Ice Truck During New "ICEMAN" Music Video Shoot In Toronto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Ice Truck New ICEMAN Music Video Shoot Toronto
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Drake is dropping his new album "ICEMAN" very soon, and we wonder if this is a separate music video to other recent production sightings.

Drake has done a lot of creative things for his new album ICEMAN's rollout, but there's nothing like a good old-fashioned music video shoot to get fans' attention. Fans in Toronto spotted him last night (Saturday, May 2) riding around the city and rapping on a truck full of ice blocks for an upcoming music video.

Many police cars trailed the vehicle while the crew filmed the visuals and fans and passerby recorded the whole thing. DJ Akademiks TV caught a few angles via Instagram. In one of the videos, you can see the 6ix God silently showing love to fans cheering him on from the street. Folks were very excited to see him in this mode, and we wonder just when we will get to see the final product.

Another question is whether or not this is for the same project as Drake's other potential music videos for ICEMAN. Most recently, he took credit for a massive controlled explosion in Toronto, which made many fans think it might have been for upcoming visuals. We'll just have to wait and see.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Drake's new album ICEMAN comes out on May 15, and will most likely be the biggest rap release of the year when it drops. We will see just how big that is very soon, as many folks continue to debate and speculate about potential first week sales numbers, artistic directions and decisions, and many other angles.

Also, it will arrive amid a reminiscent time that hardcore fans still haven't let go of: the Drake battle. Exactly two years ago today (Sunday, May 3), he dropped "Family Matters" against Kendrick Lamar, "meet the grahams" arrived mere minutes later, and "Not Like Us" and "The Heart Part 6" finally ended the back-and-forth.

Amid that two-year anniversary, many fans wonder if Drizzy will go fully in on that angle, or if he will address more general or unrelated topics instead. It seems unlikely that he will just forego the whole thing, especially given recent singles. We'll see if the upcoming ICEMAN music videos contribute to that idea like the livestreams have.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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