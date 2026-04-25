The Game Explains Backing Drake In The Kendrick Lamar Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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The Game Explains Backing Drake Kendrick Lamar Battle
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 08: Rapper The Game attends Prive on May 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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The Game has made his love and respect for both Drake and Kendrick Lamar clear over the years, but he can only pick one corner to support.

The Game recently sat down for an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose for a wide-ranging new interview, and he had some interesting remarks to say about his hip-hop peers. He has collaborated with Drake before and has a history with his fellow Compton MC Kendrick Lamar as well. So many folks continue to express surprise over Chuck Taylor backing Drizzy against K.Dot... For the most part.

Of course, he has love for both artists, and has made that very clear since their 2024 battle. But the Compton lyricist emphasized loyalty and autonomy while expressing his respect for the 6ix God.

"As far as [Drake] being one of the greatest ever? People thought that I was going to change my opinion and how I felt about Drake because he was at war with Kendrick. I'm not going to do that," he remarked. "When the whole thing popped off, everybody was like, 'You supposed to be with the West Side!' I was like, 'We are the most segregated culture in hip-hop.' Y'all want to say we supposed to be so West Side. But before you drive by the opps' hood with your window down and yell out, 'Where y'all from, cuz?', is it about the West Side then? Is it about your section? Or how you feel in that moment? Right? Y'all ain't doing that. So let me do me on my type of time, and I'ma let you know how you should walk accordingly when you have camaraderies or real friendships."

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

The Game's Drake & Kendrick Lamar Comments

Most recently, The Game claimed Drake's absence is killing hip-hop. "Y'all ain't appreciate one of the greatest now the absence & silence has the art form down 50%," he recently claimed on Instagram.

The L.A. rapper has also hinted at being involved with Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN, although he could just be hyping it up as a fan.

As for Kendrick Lamar, The Game's perspective is complex. He recently challenged Kendrick to battle on his most recent album, naming him the other best rapper from Compton. There's clearly a lot of respect and history there, but not enough to turn on a collaborator and friend.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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