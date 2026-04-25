The Game Explains Backing Drake In The Kendrick Lamar Battle

The Game recently sat down for an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose for a wide-ranging new interview, and he had some interesting remarks to say about his hip-hop peers. He has collaborated with Drake before and has a history with his fellow Compton MC Kendrick Lamar as well. So many folks continue to express surprise over Chuck Taylor backing Drizzy against K.Dot... For the most part.
Of course, he has love for both artists, and has made that very clear since their 2024 battle. But the Compton lyricist emphasized loyalty and autonomy while expressing his respect for the 6ix God.
"As far as [Drake] being one of the greatest ever? People thought that I was going to change my opinion and how I felt about Drake because he was at war with Kendrick. I'm not going to do that," he remarked. "When the whole thing popped off, everybody was like, 'You supposed to be with the West Side!' I was like, 'We are the most segregated culture in hip-hop.' Y'all want to say we supposed to be so West Side. But before you drive by the opps' hood with your window down and yell out, 'Where y'all from, cuz?', is it about the West Side then? Is it about your section? Or how you feel in that moment? Right? Y'all ain't doing that. So let me do me on my type of time, and I'ma let you know how you should walk accordingly when you have camaraderies or real friendships."
The Game's Drake & Kendrick Lamar Comments
Most recently, The Game claimed Drake's absence is killing hip-hop. "Y'all ain't appreciate one of the greatest now the absence & silence has the art form down 50%," he recently claimed on Instagram.
The L.A. rapper has also hinted at being involved with Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN, although he could just be hyping it up as a fan.
As for Kendrick Lamar, The Game's perspective is complex. He recently challenged Kendrick to battle on his most recent album, naming him the other best rapper from Compton. There's clearly a lot of respect and history there, but not enough to turn on a collaborator and friend.
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