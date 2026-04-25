The Game Explains Backing Drake In The Kendrick Lamar Battle

"As far as [Drake] being one of the greatest ever? People thought that I was going to change my opinion and how I felt about Drake because he was at war with Kendrick. I'm not going to do that," he remarked. "When the whole thing popped off, everybody was like, 'You supposed to be with the West Side!' I was like, 'We are the most segregated culture in hip-hop.' Y'all want to say we supposed to be so West Side. But before you drive by the opps' hood with your window down and yell out, 'Where y'all from, cuz?', is it about the West Side then? Is it about your section? Or how you feel in that moment? Right? Y'all ain't doing that. So let me do me on my type of time, and I'ma let you know how you should walk accordingly when you have camaraderies or real friendships."