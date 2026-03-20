The Game Hints That He's Also Involved With Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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The Game, despite having deep West Coast ties, has always been supportive of Drake's career and it seems he may be linking back up with him.

The Game and Drake's friendship is controversial in the eyes of some due to his California roots. But it's also under a microscope because no one truly knows where he stands with Kendrick Lamar either. But regardless of all of that, he's stuck to his guns and supported whoever he's wanted to.

Just a few months ago in an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper shared that he and Drizzy are more than okay. "That's my brother. I don't cut no corners about my friendship with Drake. He always been solid with me... ain't never done me no wrong. He always look out, you know, for the kids when they want to go to shows and whatnot."

Well, it seems that love from The Boy could be reciprocated on Game's end in the form of a feature. Caught by Kurrco, he recently updated his Instagram profile picture to an image of a diamond.

But it's not just any diamond. If you caught wind of our article yesterday, several affiliates of Drake have this very same photo as their PFP like The Game now does.

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Folks like TVGUCCI, SURF BOARD WAVE, Kai, Johnny Manziel, and 4karri are teasing their potential involvement with ICEMAN. Given that someone like Manziel—an ex football player—is a part of this social media stunt makes us believe this doesn't necessarily mean anything in regards to features.

So, The Game doing this could just mean he's showing love and nothing else. But with it being nearly 11 full years since their last collab, "100," we are holding out hope for a track.

The same can be said about the release date which remains elusive. There were some "insiders" swearing up and down that ICEMAN was going to drop, or at the very least be announced, earlier this month. But that didn't happen and we are now still left in the dark as to its progress.

However, The Game's post along with everyone else's has us hoping a big announcement is coming sooner than later.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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