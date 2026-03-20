The Game Hints That He's Also Involved With Drake's "ICEMAN"

The Game and Drake's friendship is controversial in the eyes of some due to his California roots. But it's also under a microscope because no one truly knows where he stands with Kendrick Lamar either. But regardless of all of that, he's stuck to his guns and supported whoever he's wanted to.

Just a few months ago in an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper shared that he and Drizzy are more than okay. "That's my brother. I don't cut no corners about my friendship with Drake. He always been solid with me... ain't never done me no wrong. He always look out, you know, for the kids when they want to go to shows and whatnot."

Well, it seems that love from The Boy could be reciprocated on Game's end in the form of a feature. Caught by Kurrco, he recently updated his Instagram profile picture to an image of a diamond.

But it's not just any diamond. If you caught wind of our article yesterday, several affiliates of Drake have this very same photo as their PFP like The Game now does.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Folks like TVGUCCI, SURF BOARD WAVE, Kai, Johnny Manziel, and 4karri are teasing their potential involvement with ICEMAN. Given that someone like Manziel—an ex football player—is a part of this social media stunt makes us believe this doesn't necessarily mean anything in regards to features.

So, The Game doing this could just mean he's showing love and nothing else. But with it being nearly 11 full years since their last collab, "100," we are holding out hope for a track.

The same can be said about the release date which remains elusive. There were some "insiders" swearing up and down that ICEMAN was going to drop, or at the very least be announced, earlier this month. But that didn't happen and we are now still left in the dark as to its progress.