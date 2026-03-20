Snoop Dogg Announces New Album & Film "Ten Til Midnight" With Hip-Hop Cast

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Snoop Dogg New Album Film Ten Til Midnight
Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Snoop Dogg records video at men's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Snoop Dogg's "Ten Til Midnight" album comes out in April, whereas the movie stars Ray Vaughn, G Perico, BLK ODYSSY, and Hitta J3.

Snoop Dogg went from a hip-hop giant to a dominant force in pop culture at large throughout his career, as evidenced by his latest move. He just announced a new album and movie, Ten Til Midnight, which will give fans a lot to chew on this spring.

Via Twitter, he shared a trailer for the movie and revealed the LP's release date. The film stars West Coast rap stars Ray Vaughn, G Perico, and Hitta J3, as well as BLK ODYSSY. Written and directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera, the movie will center around brothers Ru Little and Do Wrong and what seems to be a heist narrative.

As for the full-length record that will accompany this flick, we don't have many details on it at press time. However, there's presumably a chance that the artists in the movie will provide material for the album, but that's just a theory. In any case, this multimedia approach from Tha Doggfather should make for a very interesting conversation. After all, it's not every day we get silver screen accompaniments to a new project.

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When Does Snoop Dogg's New Album Come Out?

Snoop Dogg's Ten Til Midnight album comes out on April 10, whereas the Ten Til Midnight film will release next Friday, March 27. At press time, it's unclear what the distribution will look like for this movie. Still, it will likely make a splash in hip-hop circles and beyond.

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg's extracurricular adventures are more difficult. The United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected his petition to federally trademark the phrase "Smoke Weed Every Day," arguing that it's too common of a phrase to exist as a brand identifier.

The West Coast legend also has a lot of other endeavors and projects under his belt, such as doing press for the Winter Olympics recently. With that background in mind, this movie/album combo shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

We will soon see and hear how Ten Til Midnight shapes up, both as a multimedia endeavor and as the next step in Snoop's career. Over 30 years after his debut, he still has gas in the tank.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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