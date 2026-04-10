10 Til’ Midnight – Album by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg keeps his run going with 10 Til’ Midnight. The 14-track project serves as his fourth album under his ownership of the Death Row Records label. Sonically, it’s rooted in G-funk, with contributions from producers like Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, and Erick Sermon, giving the album a nostalgic but still polished feel. There's also collaborations with artists including October London, Peezy, and Trinidad James.

The project feels like a continuation of Snoop’s current era as the face of a revived Death Row Records, leaning heavily into classic West Coast energy. Leading up to the release, Snoop rolled things out with multiple singles like “Slid Off” and “Stop Counting My Poccets,” the latter paired with a short film that ties into the album’s overall concept.

At this stage in his career, Snoop is doubling down on legacy. He's putting younger listeners on game while reminding everyone why his sound still holds weight. It’s familiar, but that’s the point.

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: 10 Til’ Midnight

Tracklist for 10 Til' Midnight