Chris Brown Wore Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low To His Doctoral Graduation

Chris Brown just gave the sneaker world something to talk about. The rapper showed up to his doctoral graduation wearing a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" sneakers. Under his graduation gown, the shoes were easy to spot.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" features a premium suede construction with perforations on the toe box. The colorway runs through Dark Mocha, Black, and Velvet Brown across the entire shoe. It is a grounded, earthy look that fits right in with the rest of Travis Scott's Jordan 1 catalog.

An oversized backwards Swoosh dominates the lateral side, while a standard Swoosh sits on the medial side. That reversed Swoosh detail has become one of the most recognizable elements across all of Travis Scott's Nike collaborations. The brown midsole and outsole keep the look consistent from top to bottom.

Travis Scott's signature touches appear on the tongue, medial side panel, and sockliner through the Cactus Jack logo. The shoe already released back in December 2024. Seeing Chris Brown pull them out for a graduation moment brings them back into conversation now.

The combination of the shoes, the gown, and the diploma made for a memorable image. It is the kind of moment that keeps a sneaker relevant long after its release date.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown"

The "Velvet Brown" fits naturally into what Travis Scott has built with the Air Jordan 1 Low. He has consistently reached for earthy tones across most of his collaborations on this silhouette. Dark Mocha and black are a combination he has returned to more than once.

What makes this colorway work is how consistent it looks from every angle. The brown suede upper flows into a brown midsole and a brown outsole. Nothing breaks the color story. The backwards Swoosh in black is the only real contrast against the rest of the shoe.