Chris Brown Lands 13th Top 10 Album On Billboard With "BROWN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown 13th Top 10 Album Billboard BROWN
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 13: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX show at Met Life Stadium on August 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Chris Brown's new album will be followed by his joint tour with Usher, which should also be a commercial success.

Chris Brown has been dealing with a lot of trespassing drama at his home recently, but that isn't dampening the excitement around his new album BROWN. He thanked fans for supporting the project and showing him love, appreciation that extends to the LP's debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The record is now Breezy's 13th top ten full-length debut on the charts, as it reached the No. 7 position. This number seven slot owes itself to 65K album-equivalent sales in its first week, which is slightly lower than what early sales projections of a number five debut of 70K units indicated. Nevertheless, it was a solid debut led by 60K units in streaming numbers (equaling to 60.31 million on-demand official streams) and 5K units from full album sales.

However, Chris Brown's critical reception over BROWN has been less positive. Pitchfork dragged the release, which he responded to on social media.

"Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and say some… S**t but f**k that, we kicking they a**, God damn it," Brown expressed. "We doing this motherf***ing tour, more s**t to come. I don’t give a f**k what these n***as is talking about. I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my s**t. Go listen to motherf***ing Zara Larsson or somebody."

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

Chris Brown Thanks Fans

Elsewhere, Chris Brown thanked fans for supporting BROWN. "Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album," he wrote on social media. "Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience's criticism and opinions. The last 3 albums have came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen."

Meanwhile, Chris Brown's looking forward to a huge tour. The "Raymond & Brown [R&B]" trek will see him and Usher captivating audiences around North America. Amid this mix of commercial success and critical panning over BROWN, we'll see if he has anything else to say to critics with this Billboard update.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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