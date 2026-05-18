Chris Brown Lands 13th Top 10 Album On Billboard With "BROWN"

Chris Brown has been dealing with a lot of trespassing drama at his home recently, but that isn't dampening the excitement around his new album BROWN. He thanked fans for supporting the project and showing him love, appreciation that extends to the LP's debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The record is now Breezy's 13th top ten full-length debut on the charts, as it reached the No. 7 position. This number seven slot owes itself to 65K album-equivalent sales in its first week, which is slightly lower than what early sales projections of a number five debut of 70K units indicated. Nevertheless, it was a solid debut led by 60K units in streaming numbers (equaling to 60.31 million on-demand official streams) and 5K units from full album sales.

However, Chris Brown's critical reception over BROWN has been less positive. Pitchfork dragged the release, which he responded to on social media.

"Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and say some… S**t but f**k that, we kicking they a**, God damn it," Brown expressed. "We doing this motherf***ing tour, more s**t to come. I don’t give a f**k what these n***as is talking about. I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my s**t. Go listen to motherf***ing Zara Larsson or somebody."

Chris Brown Thanks Fans

Elsewhere, Chris Brown thanked fans for supporting BROWN. "Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album," he wrote on social media. "Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience's criticism and opinions. The last 3 albums have came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen."