Chris Brown Isn't Worried About Mixed Fan Reactions To New Album "Brown"

Chris Brown is no stranger to clapping back at online haters, but that has more to do with people bringing up his problematic past or spreading gossip or rumors about him. When it comes to the music, he knows not everyone will be a fan, and he has way more die-hards on his side to sustain his success.

That was Breezy's approach to assessing the mixed reception to his new album Brown. Many hardcore fans loved it and praised the extensive tracklist, whereas others saw that trait as a detriment. There were also debates about performances, songwriting, and features. All in all, it won't convince a skeptic, but it still shows what makes him special as an artist.

As such, Brown took to his Instagram page to comment on the reception and dissemination of the LP, recalling what happened with his previous projects. "Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album," he wrote, as caught by Complex Music on IG. "Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience's criticism and opinions. The last 3 albums have came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen."

It would be interesting to hear the singer engage with specific criticisms he might understand, or particular jabs he might find out of whack. But again, he knows to leave the discourse to the fanbase and rake in the benefits.

Usher & Chris Brown Tour

Chris Brown's BROWN preceded a massive development, as it landed before the commencement of the "Raymond & Brown [R&B]" tour alongside Usher. The soulful legends will kick off their North American trek on June 26 in Denver, Colorado and wrap it up on December 12 in Tampa, Florida.