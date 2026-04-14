Chris Brown & Usher Unveil Official Dates & Locations For "The Raymond & Brown Tour"

Last week, Chris Brown and Usher revealed that they would be going on tour together. "The Raymond & Brown Tour" is one that has been a decade in the making. These are two titans of the R&B world, and there is no denying that they share a fanbase.
This is easily the most anticipated tour of the entire year. Since the announcement, fans have been waiting for information about the tour dates. Well, after a countdown appeared online over the weekend, we now have an official list of dates, locations, and even some presale information.
Chris Brown & Usher Tour Dates
Jun 26 - Denver, CO
Jun 30 - Minneapolis, MN
Jul 2 - Detroit, MI
Jul 3 - Detroit, MI
Jul 7 - Cleveland, OH
Jul 10 - Washington City, DC
Jul 11 - Washington City, DC
Jul 17 - Charlotte, NC
Jul 21 - St. Louis, MO
Jul 25 - Nashville, TN
Jul 28 - Birmingham, AL
Aug 1 - Syracuse, NY
Aug 7 - New Jersey, NJ
Aug 8 - New Jersey, NJ
Aug 11 - Toronto, ON
Aug 12 - Toronto, ON
Aug 17 - Boston, MA
Aug 21 - Chicago, IL
Aug 28 - San Francisco, CA
Sep 5 - Las Vegas, NV
Sep 6 - Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10 - Dallas, TX
Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26 - Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29 - Glendale, AZ
Oct 3 - El Paso, TX
Oct 5 - San Antonio, TX
Oct 9 - Houston, TX
Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA
Nov 8 - Atlanta, GA
Nov 20 - New Orleans, LA
Dec 3 - Miami Gardens, FL
Dec 11 - Tampa Bay, FL
How To Cop Tickets
If you are interested in attending the tour, pre-sale tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, April 23rd, at Noon local time. Furthermore, you have until Tuesday, April 21, at 10 PM EST to sign up for said pre-sale. As for regular tickets, those will become available as of Monday, April 27, at Noon local time.
This is a highly anticipated tour, so we imagine tickets are going to sell out fast. With that in mind, be prepared for some long queues when it comes time to get in line.