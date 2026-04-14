Chris Brown & Usher Unveil Official Dates & Locations For "The Raymond & Brown Tour"

Chris Brown and Usher have officially unveiled the dates and locations for their upcoming "Raymond & Brown Tour."

If you are interested in attending the tour, pre-sale tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, April 23rd, at Noon local time. Furthermore, you have until Tuesday, April 21, at 10 PM EST to sign up for said pre-sale. As for regular tickets, those will become available as of Monday, April 27, at Noon local time.

This is easily the most anticipated tour of the entire year. Since the announcement, fans have been waiting for information about the tour dates. Well, after a countdown appeared online over the weekend, we now have an official list of dates, locations, and even some presale information.

Last week, Chris Brown and Usher revealed that they would be going on tour together. "The Raymond & Brown Tour" is one that has been a decade in the making. These are two titans of the R&B world, and there is no denying that they share a fanbase.

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