Chris Brown & Usher Launch Countdown For Joint Tour: What Does It Mean?

BY Cole Blake
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The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording Artists Usher and Chris Brown attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
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Chris Brown and Usher announced their joint tour, last week, but they have yet to confirm any further details.

Chris Brown and Usher have shared a countdown on a website for their upcoming venture, The Raymond and Brown Tour. With 26 hours left at the time of publishing, it will reach zero at 12:00 PM, ET on Tuesday. Neither Brown nor Usher has confirmed what they plan to reveal at that time, and the website provides no further context. Fans can, however, enter their email to RSVP.

As for what the countdown could lead to, they may plan to announce the official schedule, having only confirmed the tour by name thus far. It's also possible they'll jump straight into presale ticket availability along with the schedule. Additionally, it remains unclear whether any other artists will be supporting them on the road. For now, fans will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to see what the two singers have in store.

Read More: Chris Brown & Usher Will Embark On "Raymond & Brown" Joint Tour

Chris Brown & Usher's "The Raymond & Brown Tour"

Chris Brown and Usher announced The Raymond and Brown Tour on their Instagram pages, last week. To do so, they shared a cinematic trailer showing the two riding motorcycles while alerting fans to the tour.

Fans have already flooded Brown and Usher's comments section to express their excitement. "Gas prices are increasing, we might go to war, talks of a recession, people in other countries are dying….and here tf I am waiting on these tickets! Lord pls don’t judge me," one user joked. Another added: "At least 3-4 nights in every city in stadiums only, PLEASE."

Brown and Usher have already collaborated several times over the years. Their most popular song together was "New Flame" in 2014, which also featured Rick Ross. Reflecting on that track in a recent video on Instagram, Usher said: "One of my favorite music collaborations where I was a feature on the song and the video was Chris Brown's 'New Flame.' Everything about it.. the dance, everything."

Read More: Everything We Know So Far About The Usher & Chris Brown Tour

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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