Chris Brown and Usher have shared a countdown on a website for their upcoming venture, The Raymond and Brown Tour. With 26 hours left at the time of publishing, it will reach zero at 12:00 PM, ET on Tuesday. Neither Brown nor Usher has confirmed what they plan to reveal at that time, and the website provides no further context. Fans can, however, enter their email to RSVP.

As for what the countdown could lead to, they may plan to announce the official schedule, having only confirmed the tour by name thus far. It's also possible they'll jump straight into presale ticket availability along with the schedule. Additionally, it remains unclear whether any other artists will be supporting them on the road. For now, fans will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to see what the two singers have in store.

Chris Brown & Usher's "The Raymond & Brown Tour"

Chris Brown and Usher announced The Raymond and Brown Tour on their Instagram pages, last week. To do so, they shared a cinematic trailer showing the two riding motorcycles while alerting fans to the tour.

Fans have already flooded Brown and Usher's comments section to express their excitement. "Gas prices are increasing, we might go to war, talks of a recession, people in other countries are dying….and here tf I am waiting on these tickets! Lord pls don’t judge me," one user joked. Another added: "At least 3-4 nights in every city in stadiums only, PLEASE."