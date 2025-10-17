It Depends (The Remix) - Song by Chris Brown featuring Usher & Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown, Usher, and Bryson Tiller have all teamed up for a dream collaboration on the remix to "It Depends."

You bad as hell, I'll treat you well, I will It's good, I can tell, come give me hell, come here (Come give me hell) Your fairytale, under your spell, I am (Under your spell) She get Chanel, oh well, it all depends (Oh yeah, baby)

Chris Brown , Usher , and Bryson Tiller are arguably the three biggest men in R&B. Three generations of singers who have delivered some phenomenal hits over the years. On Friday, they teamed up for the remix to "It Depends," and as you can imagine, the collaboration was worth the wait. All three artists put their best foot forward on this track. The range in the vocals is incredible, and they all harmonize together perfectly. If you are a big fan of R&B, then this is probably the first song you should listen to on New Music Friday.

