Chris Brown is back with a new single and it features Bryson Tiller, one of his Breezy Bowl XX openers. "It Depends" is raunchy and a tad sleazy as both R&B powerhouses belt out smooth vocals over an USHER sample. Producers Nico Baran and RIOTUSA (Ice Spice) took some of the chorus from his 1997 track "Nice & Slow and slowed them down for a more sensual feel.
Breezy and Tiller trade verses about wanting to give women on their respective radars passionate loving. However, it sounds like both of them are going after ones that are already involved with someone else. For example, the Kentucky native croons, "Shawty wanna come find out what's good with me (What's good? What's good?) / Well, girl, it all depends on what you need at night, hey / She wan' do, I heard he let you go free at night."
In general, it's nothing too out there for either artist, but they do display some nice chemistry, which they have done on several occasions.
This is now the second track to arrive amid Chris' aforementioned world tour, which is currently on a couple-week long hiatus. Brown is done with the first/Europe leg and has been since July 5. In five days, he will be coming back to North America.
Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller "It Depends"
Quotable Lyrics:
You bad as hell, I treat you well, I will
It's good, I can tell, come give me hell, come here
Your fairytale, under your spell, I am
She get Chanel, oh, when it all depends (Oh yeah, baby)
You screaming "Yeah", can't call for help from here (No)
You leaving welts, I feel your nails, for real