Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller have a long history of collabs and this latest effort samples R&B pioneer, USHER.

You bad as hell, I treat you well, I will It's good, I can tell, come give me hell, come here Your fairytale, under your spell, I am She get Chanel, oh, when it all depends (Oh yeah, baby) You screaming "Yeah", can't call for help from here (No) You leaving welts, I feel your nails, for real

Breezy and Tiller trade verses about wanting to give women on their respective radars passionate loving. However, it sounds like both of them are going after ones that are already involved with someone else. For example, the Kentucky native croons, "Shawty wanna come find out what's good with me (What's good? What's good?) / Well, girl, it all depends on what you need at night, hey / She wan' do, I heard he let you go free at night."

