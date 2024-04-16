Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller Play Homewrecker On "Run Away"

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller are two of the most recognizable voices in R&B, especially of the 2010s. Both of them have plenty of hits between each other and have some of the most effortlessly smooth voices. However, their talents do not really meet up on a song. In fact, it has only happened twice in their respective careers.

Over the weekend, the Midwestern balladeers linked up for "Run Away," a bonus track off Breezy's 11:11 (Deluxe). The Virginia native dropped the original version of the album back in November of last year with features from Davido, Future, Byron Messia, and more. On top of Bryson Tiller, Brown also tapped guests Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Mario, and Davido once more.

Listen To "Run Away" By Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller

The song that has been gaining the most buzz so far from the deluxe has been "Freak" due to Chris's shots sent at Quavo. But fans have been gravitating toward "Run Away" due to the sheer firepower on it. Unfortunately, the track is pretty average overall as it really does not sound anything too different from the typical contemporary R&B formula. But we still encourage you to give it a listen and see if you mess with it.

What are your thoughts on "Run Away" by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller? Is this the best track on 11:11 (Deluxe), why or why not? Where do you rank this collaboration against their past collaboration? Should Bryson and Chris continue to work together? Did the deluxe ruin or make the original better? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

We can spend, then get it right back (Oh-oh, yeah, yeah)

Now she just said I wanted all of that, uh

So that's why I bought her that, uh

I know you rock with me right now (Love you rock with me, rock with me)

You know I can't stand to be here without (Please stop with the nonsense, uh-uh)

All this second guessing's filling me with doubt (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

