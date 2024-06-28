Jeremih Recruits Fellow R&B Stars Bryson Tiller & Chris Brown For "Wait On It"

All three balladeers are waiting for their chance to strike.

Jeremih has been a major player figure in the R&B space for nearly a decade and a half. While he might not be as eager to release that much solo material anymore, he is back to remind folks why he is still a star. The way Jeremih is doing that is dropping a new single, "Wait On It". However, he is not doing this by himself, as Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown are joining him for this single about being the sneaky link.

This is just the Chicago, Illinois native's second solo release in the last year, with "Wait On It" superseding "Room". That song also had two other guests, as Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz were enlisted there. There is a slight chance that Jeremih is working toward a new album. If so, it would be the first since the 2022 rerelease of his mixtape, Late Nights With Jeremih. This single is also contributing to the strong years that Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown are having. The former is fresh off dropping his first studio album in four years, Bryson Tiller. Chris Breezy is carrying over momentum from the deluxe of his 2023 album 11:11 and his back-and-forth spat with Quavo.

Listen To "Wait On It" By Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, & Chris Brown

Quotable Lyrics:

Got me saved as "Don't answer" on your caller ID (ID)
And we done lost all contact
Does he know what you can do up on that stripper pole? (Does he know?)
Did you show him everything that I taught you? (Oh yeah)
Is he blinded by the diamonds that I bought you? (Oh yeah)
Do you go out in all the s*** that I got?

