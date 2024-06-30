PARTYNEXTDOOR Blasts Jeremih, Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller Over Their New Music Video

Apparently, PARTYNEXTDOOR took issue with the trio featuring one of his ex-girlfriends in their new music video.

Looks like the year of beef isn't over yet, as PARTYNEXTDOOR just tweeted and deleted some scathing shots at Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller over their new collab "Wait On It." Moreover, apparently they featured PARTY's ex-girlfriend Desma in the visual, and these new attacks are interesting considering that he reportedly brought Jeremih out at his concert on Thursday night (June 27) just before the song came out (for the record, the two had previously squashed beef). Overall, it seems like quite the nasty situation between four guys who could make great collaborations together. It's also unknown how much Brown and Tiller are "at fault" here when it comes to this choice.

"I'm finna make these n***as cry..." one of PARTYNEXTDOOR's since-deleted tweets read. "Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke." It looks like he also allegedly bragged about having $40 million in the bank, and the "Ratchet Happy Birthday" originator might have more to say. Still, considering that he deleted these tweets, maybe this will just stay in the history books, or Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller will respond in kind.

PARTYNEXTDOOR's Deleted Tweets Against His Ex, Jeremih, Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller

In fact, it's not even clear why PARTYNEXTDOOR is mad: it's just understandable to make the assumption if Desma was in the "Wait On It" music video. Elsewhere, though, PARTY spoke on some interesting routines for his vocal technique, and maybe they can calm him down amid this combativeness. For a raspier tone, he revealed that a shot of vodka will usually do the trick, whereas he uses almost-boiling water to sit in the back of his throat if he wants the purest tone possible. They're certainly some odd choices, but it usually results in great singing, so all's well that ends well?

Still, it begs the question... Will this situation end well? Will PARTYNEXTDOOR continue to go at these R&B rivals over some girl trouble? Or will he choose to respond to Kendrick Lamar's nose-playing claims on "Not Like Us" months after its release and support his OVO partner Drake in the beef? Time will tell, but it seems like the Canadian crooner is ready for some smoke either way.

