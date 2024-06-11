PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals He Uses Vodka And Boiling Water To Achieve Different Vocal Styles

BYLavender Alexandria660 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)
He has some surprising tactics for getting his voice to sound the way it does.

Earlier this year, R&B singer and OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his new album PND4. It arrived on a wave of fan hype as his first new album since 2020's PARTYMOBILE. It's also the 4th in his self-titled albums series which dates all the way back to 2013 and last had a new release in 2016. The album has already sparked hits like R e s e n t m e n t and H e r O l d F r i e n d s which have racked up more than 35 and 25 million streams on Spotify respectively. Three other tracks from the record have cleared the 15 million stream mark as well.

PND is obviously well known for his singing but it's the versatility of his vocals that came up during a recent interview. The singer revealed that he treats his voice like an instrument and even dug into some of the different ways he achieves his various styles of singing. The first of which was for songs that require a raspy voice, where he said a simple shot of vodka can help get him there. But he had a unique tactic for achieving his purest vocal tone possible. He explained that he takes boiling water that's running dangerously hot and holds it in the back of his throat in order to shock his vocals. Check out his explanation of the tactics below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Opens Up On The Motivation Behind His New Album

PARTYNEXTDOOR's Unique Vocal Tactics

After the release of his new album PND also announced a new tour. Fans will be able to catch him starting later this month and running until August on the "Sorry I'm Outside" tour. He previewed the new tour and new album with a performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles earlier this year.

What do you think of PARTYNEXTDOOR explaining the unique ways he achieves some of his vocal styles? Do you think shocking his vocals with boiling water actually works to help him sing better on record? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR's Original Reference Track For Drake's "Ratchet Happy Birthday" Leaks

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album Getting Heaps Of Love From Fans3.9K
Party Next Door LiveMusicPARTYNEXTDOOR's Original Reference Track For Drake's "Ratchet Happy Birthday" Leaks18.9K
Wireless Festival 2018MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Opens Up On The Motivation Behind His New Album853
Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals "Sorry I'm Outside" Tour Dates1063