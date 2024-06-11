PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals He Uses Vodka And Boiling Water To Achieve Different Vocal Styles

He has some surprising tactics for getting his voice to sound the way it does.

Earlier this year, R&B singer and OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his new album PND4. It arrived on a wave of fan hype as his first new album since 2020's PARTYMOBILE. It's also the 4th in his self-titled albums series which dates all the way back to 2013 and last had a new release in 2016. The album has already sparked hits like R e s e n t m e n t and H e r O l d F r i e n d s which have racked up more than 35 and 25 million streams on Spotify respectively. Three other tracks from the record have cleared the 15 million stream mark as well.

PND is obviously well known for his singing but it's the versatility of his vocals that came up during a recent interview. The singer revealed that he treats his voice like an instrument and even dug into some of the different ways he achieves his various styles of singing. The first of which was for songs that require a raspy voice, where he said a simple shot of vodka can help get him there. But he had a unique tactic for achieving his purest vocal tone possible. He explained that he takes boiling water that's running dangerously hot and holds it in the back of his throat in order to shock his vocals. Check out his explanation of the tactics below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR's Unique Vocal Tactics

After the release of his new album PND also announced a new tour. Fans will be able to catch him starting later this month and running until August on the "Sorry I'm Outside" tour. He previewed the new tour and new album with a performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles earlier this year.