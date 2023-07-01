Jeremih is someone who has been making music for quite a while at this point. Overall, he is a very trusted name when it comes to the world of r&b. He has built a huge fanbase over the years, and he continues to evolve his sound and try new things. Unfortunately, his fans have not been met with very much new music as of late. Heading into Monday, the artist had not released a song in 2023. This was a bit of a surprise, however, you can never rush good music. Otherwise, things may not release as the artist intended.

Thankfully, Jeremih broke the dry spell this morning by delivering a brand-new track called “Room.” This new song comes with features from the likes of Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz. As you will hear, the track has an Afrobeats vibe to it that is unmistakable. Overall, this sound has gotten lots of international acclaim as of late, and for very good reason. It is a sound that sparks joy and it is the perfect sonic aesthetic for the summer months.

Jeremih x 2 Chainz x Adekunle Gold

As for the song itself, the styles of the three artists here work very well together. Firstly, Jeremih delivers a great vocal performance, as always. Meanwhile, 2 Chainz is his usual witty self which adds a bit of rap to the mix. Finally, Adekunle Gold is in his pocket on this one, especially since Afrobeats are his bread and butter. Ultimately, this proves to be a strong first entry in 2023 for Jeremih.

Hopefully, we get some new music from the singer, very soon. Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oya Mona Lisa

I’m your Mister

You can take my Mastercard and my Visa

Go to Dubai see the Burj Khalifa

Roll all your problems up in a Rizla

