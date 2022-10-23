Autumn is in full bloom: we’re deep into sweater weather and Halloween is just around the corner. What better time to check in with our R&B Season update to hear the hottest new music R&B has to offer?

Babyface takes two spots this week with tracks off of his fresh album, Girls Night Out, which dropped Friday (October 21). We’ve picked songs that see Babyface flourishing with top-tier collaborators. On “Liquor,” Ari Lennox joins the singer on a sultry slow burn. On “The Recipe,” he’s joined by Muni Long, who delivers a killer chorus.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie also appears on our update with “Take Shots,” which includes a feature from Tory Lanez. It’s as smooth as A Boogie has ever been, and bodes well for the artist’s forthcoming album, Me vs. Myself.

Reliable R&B mainstay Jeremih takes a spot on the playlist with his “Changes.” As we noted in our review, it’s an exceedingly enjoyable throwback that will make you want to dust off your old 2000’s R&B records.

NxWorries, the duo made up of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, reappears on Season, this time joined by H.E.R.. “Where I Go” is predictably groovy, but has lyrics which dig a little deeper than just a good time, as the duo details a toxic relationship.

Finally, dvsn also shows up on our update with “Don’t Take Your Love.” It’s a stellar track from a duo that rarely misses, and it’s a single off of their upcoming project Working On My Karma. As expected with a dvsn song, the production is lavish and intricate, and the vocals are on point.

Check out the R&B Season playlist in its entirety below.