While sites like TikTok popularized speeding up or slowing down audio, the music industry made it official by taking advantage of the demand. Jeremih is the latest artist to do so, as he dropped “Changes (Sped Up).” Moreover, the original track was a smooth, slow, and sultry R&B cut with vivid instrumentation. While the song’s original drama isn’t downplayed in the sped up version, the emotion comes across as slightly more nostalgic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Jeremih performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, it’s funny that something so taken for granted as tempo and pitch can drastically change a song’s vibe. Even if the lyrics are still the same, the high pitch in the piano keys make the song sound like a dream. Also, the fact that the track’s sound still fits the lyrical content speaks to the song’s dynamism. The first track came across as lustful, but the production on the sped up version reins that back a little.

Meanwhile, it’s replaced by what sounds like a West Coast type beat that could still have Lil Baby rapping over it like it’s nothing. As the R&B singer croons about a struggling relationship and being left in the dust, the verses and choruses swell in and out with warm horns and live percussion. Still, if you don’t like the sped up version, maybe the upcoming slowed down one will be more up your alley.

While Jeremih released plenty of music last year, much of it came in the form of features and guest appearances. As one of the most notable R&B singers of the 2010s, his presence on a track is sure to inject some soul no matter what. For example, he assisted singer Nakkia Gold on her relationship-heavy December album, Like Girls.

“Sped up” Changes dropping 1/13 😈



“Slowed Down” version drops Changes 1/20 pic.twitter.com/5poLQlDk4a — Jeremih (@Jeremih) January 12, 2023

What did you think of the sped up version of “Changes” by Jeremih? Moreover, do you prefer it over the original, or do the first track’s smoother R&B leanings hit harder for you? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some standout lines from the song down below as well. Also, if you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find “Changes (Sped Up)” on your preferred streaming service. As always, check back in with HNHH for the best new R&B each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Thoughts in the positions I can see you in (In)

Introduce you to some ghetto romance (Oh)

Handcuffs, keys up in the dresser, we can leave ’em there (Leave)

You know it don’t make no difference, I can leave it in